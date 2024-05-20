Gov Eno spends ₦120bn on road infrastructure in Akwa Ibom in 1 year

The Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, disclosed this in Uyo on Monday while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the government’s achievements in its first year in office.

Ememobong said that the current administration in the state had been quite consistent with infrastructure development.

He said that within the first year in office, the government had inaugurated the 3.3km Idua Road and carried out emergency intervention work on the collapsed section of the Afia Nsit Road in Eket.

“The governor has asked for a review of the Afia Nsit gully reclamation project to ensure proper channelling of rainwater,” he also said.

The commissioner also listed the 1.3km underground concrete flood control tunnel as another project undertaken by the Eno-led government.

”Remember that the governor recently invited former President, Goodluck Jonathan to inaugurate that project; it shows how serious we take the business of governance.

”We have reconstructed the failed section of the Atiku Abubakar Way, with a walkway, drainage and solar street lights.

”The reconstruction of adjourning 1km Afaha Ube road is also completed,” he said.

Ememobong further said that the state government had completed the 60-metre Nto Ide-Ikot Amba Bridge and the 800-metre Approach Road in the Obot Akara Local Government Area.

”The government gives priority attention to infrastructure development. The essence is to ensure the even distribution of dividends of democracy to the Akwa Ibom people.

“As we speak, there is no local government area in the state that does not have either a completed or an ongoing project.

“The 1.8km, Paul Ekpo Crescent, 1km Emmanuel Ekon Avenue and 800 metre Obot Emem Street all in the Uyo metropolis, are ready for inauguration,” Ememobong said.

He noted that the governor had not only performed creditably in the area of road infrastructure but had ensured human capital development.

The commissioner said that the governor recently spent ₦400 million to empower no fewer than 800 entrepreneurs in the state.

He said the entrepreneurs were rigorously trained in business techniques to equip them with the knowledge to begin their businesses.

“Recently, a skills upscaling workshop was organised by the state government where a foreign-based senior academic advisor facilitated the training of public school principals in the state.

“The governor is also planning an education exchange programme for students in rural areas to London,” he disclosed