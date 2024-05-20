ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Eno spends ₦120bn on road infrastructure in Akwa Ibom in 1 year

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said that the governor recently spent ₦400 million to empower no fewer than 800 entrepreneurs in the state.

Akwa-Ibom Governor Umo Eno [The Guardian Nigeria]
Akwa-Ibom Governor Umo Eno [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, disclosed this in Uyo on Monday while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the government’s achievements in its first year in office.

Ememobong said that the current administration in the state had been quite consistent with infrastructure development.

He said that within the first year in office, the government had inaugurated the 3.3km Idua Road and carried out emergency intervention work on the collapsed section of the Afia Nsit Road in Eket.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The governor has asked for a review of the Afia Nsit gully reclamation project to ensure proper channelling of rainwater,” he also said.

The commissioner also listed the 1.3km underground concrete flood control tunnel as another project undertaken by the Eno-led government.

”Remember that the governor recently invited former President, Goodluck Jonathan to inaugurate that project; it shows how serious we take the business of governance.

”We have reconstructed the failed section of the Atiku Abubakar Way, with a walkway, drainage and solar street lights.

”The reconstruction of adjourning 1km Afaha Ube road is also completed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ememobong further said that the state government had completed the 60-metre Nto Ide-Ikot Amba Bridge and the 800-metre Approach Road in the Obot Akara Local Government Area.

”The government gives priority attention to infrastructure development. The essence is to ensure the even distribution of dividends of democracy to the Akwa Ibom people.

“As we speak, there is no local government area in the state that does not have either a completed or an ongoing project.

“The 1.8km, Paul Ekpo Crescent, 1km Emmanuel Ekon Avenue and 800 metre Obot Emem Street all in the Uyo metropolis, are ready for inauguration,” Ememobong said.

He noted that the governor had not only performed creditably in the area of road infrastructure but had ensured human capital development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner said that the governor recently spent ₦400 million to empower no fewer than 800 entrepreneurs in the state.

He said the entrepreneurs were rigorously trained in business techniques to equip them with the knowledge to begin their businesses.

“Recently, a skills upscaling workshop was organised by the state government where a foreign-based senior academic advisor facilitated the training of public school principals in the state.

“The governor is also planning an education exchange programme for students in rural areas to London,” he disclosed

”It is our promise to Akwa Ibom people the governor will remain steadfast in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Eno spends ₦120bn on road infrastructure in Akwa Ibom in 1 year

Gov Eno spends ₦120bn on road infrastructure in Akwa Ibom in 1 year

Don’t allow PDP go into extinction in Nigeria’s politics – Chieftain begs members

Don’t allow PDP go into extinction in Nigeria’s politics – Chieftain begs members

Anambra govt hands over teacher to police for beating 8-year-old pupil to coma

Anambra govt hands over teacher to police for beating 8-year-old pupil to coma

Lawyers go extra mile to defend criminals in court because of money - Chief Magistrate

Lawyers go extra mile to defend criminals in court because of money - Chief Magistrate

Kano mosque attack not related to terrorism or politics, Gov Yusuf

Kano mosque attack not related to terrorism or politics, Gov Yusuf

Reps surprised by reported state of presidential air fleet, probe challenges

Reps surprised by reported state of presidential air fleet, probe challenges

Jonathan’s call for truce in Rivers crisis commendable - PDP chairman

Jonathan’s call for truce in Rivers crisis commendable - PDP chairman

Rivers Crisis: Councillors accuse LGA chairmen of plotting instability

Rivers Crisis: Councillors accuse LGA chairmen of plotting instability

FG says only applicants from federal institutions can access student loan for now

FG says only applicants from federal institutions can access student loan for now

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The school’s front gate. Photo: Facebook/ Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH)

6 more abducted students from CUSTECH Kogi rescued, 4 still missing

PDP chairman, Uche Secondus [PDP]

Court sets July 15 for judgment in suits against ex-PDP chairman, Secondus

Gas explosion (File photo)

Explosion rocks SPDC gas plant at Gbarain, Bayelsa

Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26

Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26