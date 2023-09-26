Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, the State Government said the cancellation is in line with the directive of the Federal Government to have a low-key celebration this year.

According to the statement, the FG’s decision to have a low-key celebration was to reflect the mood of the nation.

“Following the directive of the Federal Government that this year’s Independence Day Celebration should be low-key, the Ogun State Government has cancelled all arrangements in respect of the anniversary on October 1st, 2023.

“The decision by the federal government is to reflect the mood of the nation. The state government enjoins citizens of the state to spend the time solemnly praying for the country.

“It is the strong belief of the government under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun that the supplications of the people at this crucial time will be answered by God,” the statement reads in part.