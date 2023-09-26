ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'

Bayo Wahab

The State Government urges residents to pray for Nigeria.

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]
Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, the State Government said the cancellation is in line with the directive of the Federal Government to have a low-key celebration this year.

According to the statement, the FG’s decision to have a low-key celebration was to reflect the mood of the nation.

“Following the directive of the Federal Government that this year’s Independence Day Celebration should be low-key, the Ogun State Government has cancelled all arrangements in respect of the anniversary on October 1st, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The decision by the federal government is to reflect the mood of the nation. The state government enjoins citizens of the state to spend the time solemnly praying for the country.

“It is the strong belief of the government under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun that the supplications of the people at this crucial time will be answered by God,” the statement reads in part.

The State Government also sought the understanding and cooperation of the people of the state in its observation a low-key independence anniversary with the hope that better times lie ahead of them.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu calls for intense fight against drug trafficking in Africa

Tinubu calls for intense fight against drug trafficking in Africa

FG's outstanding subsidy debt to NNPCL hits about ₦7.3 trillion

FG's outstanding subsidy debt to NNPCL hits about ₦7.3 trillion

Reps invite NCC over right's protection of Mohbad’s songs, lyrics

Reps invite NCC over right's protection of Mohbad’s songs, lyrics

Kwara records 47,000 family planning adoption in 6 months - Official

Kwara records 47,000 family planning adoption in 6 months - Official

EFCC arrests 80 suspected illegal miners in Kwara State

EFCC arrests 80 suspected illegal miners in Kwara State

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'

What the Nigerian Constitution says about prostitution [Explainer]

What the Nigerian Constitution says about prostitution [Explainer]

'Don’t be used to settle political witch-hunts' - Group urges Ondo assembly

'Don’t be used to settle political witch-hunts' - Group urges Ondo assembly

Road traffic crashes kill faster than HIV, AIDS - Governor Mohammed

Road traffic crashes kill faster than HIV, AIDS - Governor Mohammed

Pulse Sports

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley