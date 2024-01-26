Gov Bello urges new Ohinoyi of Ebiraland to prioritise unity, peace for development

Bello made the call after presenting a Staff of Office to the new first-class traditional ruler, at a colourful coronation at the Ohinoyi Central Palace in Okene, Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ahmed Anaje was appointed by the state government following the death of Dr Ado Ibrahim, who died on October 29, 2023, at the age of 94.

Presenting the staff of the office to the new traditional ruler, Bello reiterated his commitment to the traditional institutions in Kogi toward ensuring unity and peaceful coexistence among the residents.

“I wish to assure our traditional rulers of continuous support from the incoming administration of the Governor-Elect, Alhaji Usman Ododo.

“I want to call on all the sons and daughters of Ebiraland that we should all come together and rally round our Ohinoyi of Ebiraland for the greatness, development and security of our land.

“This is because without unity and peaceful coexistence amongst the people there can’t be any meaningful growth and development in our communities, state and nation, ” he said.

The governor commended all the 70 contestants for the stool of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland for the display of the spirit of sportsmanship. According to him, God Almighty has enthroned Dr. Ahmed Anaje out of the 70 eminently qualified contestants.

He, however, urged the people of the Ebiraland to prioritise harmony and actively contribute their quotas towards ensuring the safety of lives and property within the kingdom for developmental purposes.

Dr Anaje, the new traditional ruler in his remarks, pledged to keep together the culture of the Ebiraland and ensure the unity, peace and security of the people. The new Ohinoyi, who thanked the state government particularly Gov Bello over the presentation of the staff of office, assured his unwavering support to the government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by several Sons and Daughters of Ebira Kingdom at home and in diaspora and eminent personalities from all walks of life.

The new Ohinoyi was born on June 29, 1974, into the polygamous family of Late Alhaji Muhammed Anaje Aliyu of Asuwe Clan, the then-District Head (Onoba-Obanyi) of Okengwe, and Sefiyat Muhammed Anaje of Omoye Clan both of Okengwe-Ehi indigenous settlement.

He attended Seifudeen Primary School, Okengwe where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate in 1983.

He attended Ebira Muslim Community College Okengwe (EMCCO) in Okene LGA of Kogi State where he obtained his West African School Certificate (WASC) in 1993. After his secondary school education, he started his Islamic Studies at the Sharafudeen Madrasat, Okengwe under the leadership of Mukadam Alhaji Yakubu Ta’aba.

He also learnt Islamic studies under the then-late Chief Imam of Ebira land, Alhaji Musa Galadima (of blessed memory) before he proceeded to attend Mahad Arabic School Madina Elekuro in Ibadan. All these he undertook under the distinguished spiritual guidance of his beloved mother, Sayida Bilqis Inyas.

He later acquired a Diploma in Applied Psychology from the University of Jos. The Ohinoyi of Ebira land was enlisted into the Nigerian Army in 1995 as 39 Regular intakes, where he rose to, and was decorated as Warrant Officer on the 13 October, 2021 shortly before his ascension to the stool Ohi of Okengwe/Okene.

As a people-oriented and full-blooded Anebira, his passion for extra-curricular activities and rapport with people was not distorted by his job specification in most of his places of primary assignment as military personnel.

This was corroborated by his election as Vice Chairman of Ebira Community in Jos, Plateau State; Secretary of Ebira Vonya Association in Rukuba, Jos, President of Ebira Vonya Association in Warri, Delta State; and President of Ebira Vabe Association in Takum, Taraba State.