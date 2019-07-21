Bello made the call during the official unveiling of Strategic Senatorial Action Plan of Sen. Sani Musa, representing Niger East Senatorial District in Minna on Sunday.

He noted that improved relationship between the two organs of government would avail state governments the opportunity to get what was due to them from the National Assembly.

“We are proud of Sen. Musa especially his victory at the Supreme Court and for coming up with this grand breaking event which has afforded him to make his plan known to the people of his constituency and the state.

”This plan will go a long way to improve synergy between the government and the National Assembly,” he said.

He, however, appealed to the Senate to set up a committee that would help in regulating weight of articulated trucks in the country carrying loads above the approved standard.

Bello disclosed that the state government had expended huge amount of money in fixing damaged federal roads across the state as a result of the number of trucks plying the roads.

“I appeal to the National Assembly to have a special committee for tankers and trucks carrying above 30,000 litres of fuel so as to reduce the weight on our roads,” he said.

Earlier, Musa promised to prioritise provision of quality education, healthcare services, youth employment among others in his constituency.

He gave assurance to operate an open-door policy and called on members of his constituency to give him maximum support to enable him fulfil his campaign promises.

“I promise to bring dividend of democracy through legislative means, especially to the grassroots,” he said.

Musa also promised to work closely with the state governor and to use every fund given to him for constituency projects to execute projects that would be beneficial to the people.