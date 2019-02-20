Bagudu, while signing the budget at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, said it would consolidate the gains achieved in 2018.

He said N104 billion of the budget representing 70 per cent is for capital expenditure while N47 billion representing 30 per cent is for recurrent expenditure.

The budget will improve on infrastructure, power supply and exploration of mineral resources.

It will further add value and improve the lives of the people, he said.

The governor also commended the state House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the budget.

Earlier, the states Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Muhammad Yauri, commended the house for passing the budget on time.

The Speaker, Alhaji Abdulmuminu Kamba, said the house has fulfilled it promised of ensuring speedy passage of the budget with thorough scrutiny.

Kamba also assured that the house would sustain its cordial working relationship with other arms of government in the state

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bagudu had on Dec. 6, 2018 presented a budget of N151 billion to the house for approval.