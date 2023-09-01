Gov Bago expresses concern over rising cases of substance abuse among youths

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger has expressed concern over rising cases of substance abuse and restiveness among youths in the state and the country at large.

He said this during the 2023 World Youth Day celebration organised by the Niger chapter of the Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWINCAN) with theme: ”Drug Abuse and Youth Restiveness, a Lost For Future Generation”.

Bago, represented by Mr Jonathan Vatsa, the Special Adviser on Public Private Partnership called on parents, stakeholders and relevant agencies to take proactive measures in tackling the menace.

“I want to call on relevant stakeholders to join hands with government to tackle the menace because the rate at which youths are neck-deep in the act, is worrisome.

“It is alarming the rate at which the younger generation engage in substance abuse. We need a healthy generation that is free from drugs,” he said.

Bago said that the state government would partner with relevant agencies to fight drug abuse and youth restiveness. He commended the YOWINCAN for the initiative.

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger, Rev. Bulus Yohanna, lauded the youth wing of the association for bringing relevant stakeholders together to brainstorm on drug menace bedeviling the society.

Yohanna, was represented by his Vice, Rev. Ezekiel Ibrahim. Earlier, the Chairman of YOWICAN in Niger, Mr Emmanuel Loyin said the association was worried over youth restiveness activities where innocent citizens fall prey to their activities with influence from drugs.

