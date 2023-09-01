ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Bago expresses concern over rising cases of substance abuse among youths

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also called on parents, stakeholders and relevant agencies to take proactive measures in tackling the menace.

Mohammed-Umaru-Bago, Governor of Niger State
Mohammed-Umaru-Bago, Governor of Niger State

Recommended articles

He said this during the 2023 World Youth Day celebration organised by the Niger chapter of the Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWINCAN) with theme: ”Drug Abuse and Youth Restiveness, a Lost For Future Generation”.

Bago, represented by Mr Jonathan Vatsa, the Special Adviser on Public Private Partnership called on parents, stakeholders and relevant agencies to take proactive measures in tackling the menace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to call on relevant stakeholders to join hands with government to tackle the menace because the rate at which youths are neck-deep in the act, is worrisome.

“It is alarming the rate at which the younger generation engage in substance abuse. We need a healthy generation that is free from drugs,” he said.

Bago said that the state government would partner with relevant agencies to fight drug abuse and youth restiveness. He commended the YOWINCAN for the initiative.

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger, Rev. Bulus Yohanna, lauded the youth wing of the association for bringing relevant stakeholders together to brainstorm on drug menace bedeviling the society.

Yohanna, was represented by his Vice, Rev. Ezekiel Ibrahim. Earlier, the Chairman of YOWICAN in Niger, Mr Emmanuel Loyin said the association was worried over youth restiveness activities where innocent citizens fall prey to their activities with influence from drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the event was organised to educate and sensitise citizens on the need for collective efforts to fight use of drugs among youths.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Late Taiwo Akinkunmi's family calls on FG to honour him with state burial

Late Taiwo Akinkunmi's family calls on FG to honour him with state burial

BREAKING: NLC initiates 2-day warning strike

BREAKING: NLC initiates 2-day warning strike

Gov Bago expresses concern over rising cases of substance abuse among youths

Gov Bago expresses concern over rising cases of substance abuse among youths

Gombe Govt approves ₦10,000 increment in workers’ salary

Gombe Govt approves ₦10,000 increment in workers’ salary

Keyamo lays out FG's plans to generate more revenue from FAAN

Keyamo lays out FG's plans to generate more revenue from FAAN

Ex-presidential candidates call on Tinubu to include them in his govt

Ex-presidential candidates call on Tinubu to include them in his govt

Top 10 crazy things billonaires do to have fun

Top 10 crazy things billonaires do to have fun

Minister of Transport supports plans to reintroduce Kaduna train service

Minister of Transport supports plans to reintroduce Kaduna train service

Tinubu seeks UNs' assistance to tackle terrorism, poverty

Tinubu seeks UNs' assistance to tackle terrorism, poverty

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni of Arise TV. [IgbereTV]

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency