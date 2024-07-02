Gov Bago approves ₦5bn for new NYSC camp, ₦200k bonus for corps members

He disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2024 Batch B, Stream Orientation Course in Paiko in Paiko Local Government Areas of the state.

Bago also announced a ₦200,000 bonus for all the 1,600 corps members of the 2014 Batch B, Stream 1, 20 cows and a truck of rice to make them comfortable.

“We want to build a brand new NYSC camp. So, today we are putting ₦5 billion for a new NYSC camp and sinks five boreholes and toilets in the temporary camp,” he said.

Bago called on the corps members posted to the state to key into his agricultural revolution to address the food crisis, adding that his administration had invested heavily in the agriculture sector. Bago assured them of adequate security as well as welfare and promised that the corps members who key into agriculture would be given a house and a vehicle.

In her address, Dr Jemila Ibrahim, Minister for Youth Development, announced the Ministry’s initiative to empower 5,000 NYSC members with ₦10 million each for entrepreneurial ventures upon completion of their service.

She said that the ministry was launching the "National Youth Skills Programme (NYSP)", to train more than one million young people across diverse fields in technology and agriculture, amongst others.

Ibrahim added that the ministry has started receiving applications for the restructured "Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF)" that would commence in July for young people to access financial support. She advised the youths to utilise the NYIF to bring their business ideas to life and engage fully with the NYSP to gain new competencies and embrace their NYSC year to develop a well-rounded skill set.

In his remarks, the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Yushau Ahmed appreciated the governor for approving ₦5 billion for the construction of a new NYSC permanent orientation camp. He added that the ₦200,000 announced by the governor for each of the corps members was a welcome development and urged other governors to emulate the gesture to encourage them.

Ahmed assured the corps members of adequate security, adding that the scheme was collaborating with security agencies and advised the corps members to adhere to instructions on security.

Earlier, Abdulwahab Olayinka, NYSC Coordinator in Niger, disclosed that 100 corps members were serving with Niger Foods as part of the scheme’s contribution to the governor’s green economy initiative.