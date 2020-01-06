Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has warned his commissioners and other political appointees against making public and policy statements on social media.

In a statement made available to the public on Sunday, January 5, 2020, through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, the Cross River governor also warned that should any commissioner or political appointee of government grant or make both radio and television interviews or appearances without getting authorization from him, such an appointee will be severely sanctioned.

The statement read: “Henceforth, no commissioner or political appointee is allowed to showcase or make policy pronouncements on social media without seeking clearance from His Excellency. Every commissioner is from now henceforth expected to prove himself or herself on the field rather than on the social media.

“On the dissemination of government information, I want to make it abundantly clear that there are just two persons designated for the discharge of this function. That is the Commissioner for Information and Orientation as well as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita.”

Governor Ayade has been in the news lately for the detention of digital journalist Agba Jalingo who he accuses of trying to overthrow him.