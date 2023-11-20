ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Aliyu calls on leaders to eradicate societal ills, focus on national growth

News Agency Of Nigeria

Leaders need to redouble their efforts in doing what is necessary for societal progress, noting that events unfolding in any society are true reflection of happenings.

Governor of Sokoto State Dr Ahmed Aliyu [21st CENTURY CHRONICLE]

Aliyu made the call at a memorial lecture in honor of Late Mu’azu Liman-Yabo, a legal practitioner, Sokoto-based activist and philanthropist in Sokoto. He stressed the need for leaders to redouble their efforts in doing what is necessary for societal progress, noting that events unfolding in any society were true reflection of happenings.

"People in the society can only achieve desired development when leaders and followers consistently fulfill their responsibilities,” he said.

Aliyu, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Bello Sifawa, expressed concern about the frequent declaration of industrial actions which were affecting the innocent people in the hospitals, higher institutions and other public places.

"It is unprecedented for us to declare a strike when our innocent masses are in hospitals, seeking for proper medical attention.

"This actions disproportionately have impact on the vulnerable persons who we always claim to be advocating for,” he said.

“They often opt for private health facilities for themselves and their families, while the wealthy seek private healthcare.,” he stated.

The governor appreciated the organisers of the event for their foresight, assuring that the initiative would be supported by the government to assist the less privileged in the society.

In his presentation, titled: “Rising trends of insecurity in Northern Nigeria,” Prof Tukur Baba of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, called on people to be security conscious due to prevailing situations in the country.

Baba urged stakeholders to initiate more ways of addressing the security challenges bedeviling the nation as well as commit to addressing the impact of corruption in the society.

"Corruption is the mother of all insecurity; without addressing it, achieving safe environment devoid of all security challenges will be futile,” he said.

Prof. Bello Bada of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS), highlighted leaders’ flaws in respecting laws, encouraging corruption and breaching public trust.

In his paper titled “corruption in Nigeria’s leadership”, Bada said fighting corruption successfully could be achieved when leaders reconsidered their habits and ensured equal treatment for all citizens, irrespective of political or ethic affiliations.

Bada identified citizens’ characters as a significant factor contributing to security challenges in Nigeria. He urged politicians to demonstrate political will in addressing poverty and unemployment.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, who was represented by the District Head of Yabo, Alhaji Muhammadu Maiturare, emphasised the need for people to emulate the good intentions and character of late Liman-Yabo. Abubakar appreciated the organisers of the memorial lecture, stating that it recognised late Liman-Yabo and the entire population of Sokoto State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event witnessed a tribute to the late Liman-Yabo Foundation and highlighting some of his memorable quotes.

