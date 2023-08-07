ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Alia flags off construction of 16 Makurdi township roads

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor added that the roads would improve transportation within the city, create ancillary job opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Recommended articles

The governor said at the flag-off that the contract, awarded to an indigenous firm, was a significant step to achieving his goal of providing quality infrastructure for the people.

The construction of the 16 roads, which is monumental, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionise the infrastructure of Benue.

“This is as we prepare to lay the foundation of a new Benue within our first 100 days in office,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor added that the roads would improve transportation within the city, create ancillary job opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

A good road network is the lifeline of any thriving city, and Makurdi is not an exception.

“These well-designed roads, with their asphalt surfaces, concrete drains, and culverts, will improve transportation and connectivity within the city, boost economic activities and enhance the overall quality of life for our citizens.

“Our farmers work tirelessly to produce the grains and crops that sustain millions of households across Nigeria.

“For this agricultural abundance to reach the markets and homes, we need an efficient and reliable transportation system.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Additionally, it will attract more investments, stimulate commerce and open up new opportunities for businesses to thrive,’’ Alia said.

He charged the contractor to execute the project to specifications and to deliver within the stipulated timeframe. Earlier, the Project Engineer, Nabil Nassal, said the company would ensure that the roads were built to the highest standards and completed on schedule.

I stand before you today to express our company’s profound gratitude for entrusting us with the significant responsibility of the road construction project that involves 16 different roads.

“We understand the significance of this project, not only in terms of infrastructure development, but also as a means to enhance connectivity and improve the lives of our fellow citizens'', Nassal said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Bandits’ attack on farmers may worsen food crisis in Nigeria' - Group

'Bandits’ attack on farmers may worsen food crisis in Nigeria' - Group

Edo hospital offers free screening on hepatitis B to residents

Edo hospital offers free screening on hepatitis B to residents

Gov. Alia flags off construction of 16 Makurdi township roads

Gov. Alia flags off construction of 16 Makurdi township roads

Oyo State workers resume work after week-long protest

Oyo State workers resume work after week-long protest

Ondo council begins clearing of blocked rivers, canals due to flooding

Ondo council begins clearing of blocked rivers, canals due to flooding

NAFDAC gazettes regulations on fat, oil to safeguard Nigerians health

NAFDAC gazettes regulations on fat, oil to safeguard Nigerians health

BREAKING: Senate extends sitting time to determine Keyamo's fate

BREAKING: Senate extends sitting time to determine Keyamo's fate

Borno Govt approves employment of 52 medical staff for Gwoza hospital

Borno Govt approves employment of 52 medical staff for Gwoza hospital

Senate resumes screening of Tinubu's ministerial nominees

Senate resumes screening of Tinubu's ministerial nominees

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention