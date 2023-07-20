ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Alia denies distributing roofing materials to Benue flood victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement insisted that SEMA only played a supervisory role in the distribution of the items, since the intervention was directly under its office.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

NAN reports that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had accused the governor of distributing just roofing materials to flood victims in the State.

Alia, in the statement, stated that he did not direct any agency in the State to distribute roofing materials to flood victims in the State as reported in the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the ongoing distribution of roofing materials to flood victims in the State was strictly an initiative of private donors and SEMA officials only supervised the exercise.

“Gov Alia did not direct SEMA or any agency of government for that matter to donate any relief materials at this time."

The whole exercise was organised and executed by private support and donor agencies which wanted to bring succour to victims of flooding.

“The exercise was carried out by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), sponsored by the United State Agency for International Development (USAID), to cushion the effect of the 2022 flooding in Makurdi.

“The construction materials in the picture are for construction of bathrooms, toilets, and other makeshift sheds. Each unit in the picture is made up of four to five Zinc Sheets, eight woods and nails for the purpose mentioned,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement insisted that SEMA only played a supervisory role in the distribution of the items, since the intervention was directly under its office.

“We advise the opposition that if it is not satisfied with the intervention, they should channel their desperation to IOM and USAID but not SEMA.

“And what in God’s name does the PDP stand to gain from minimising or criticising the efforts of private donors aimed at bringing relief to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the state, instead of commending and complementing them?” he asked.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police foil attempted attack on Imo council of traditional rulers’ chairman

Police foil attempted attack on Imo council of traditional rulers’ chairman

FCTA clamps down on 'one-chance' syndicates in Abuja

FCTA clamps down on 'one-chance' syndicates in Abuja

Gov Alia denies distributing roofing materials to Benue flood victims

Gov Alia denies distributing roofing materials to Benue flood victims

Nigeria receives $9.3m grant from Canada for COVID-19 vaccines

Nigeria receives $9.3m grant from Canada for COVID-19 vaccines

Nigerians will celebrate on the streets if Tinubu lost at tribunal - PDP

Nigerians will celebrate on the streets if Tinubu lost at tribunal - PDP

It's illegal for NNPLC to fix fuel prices, Falana reacts to latest hike

It's illegal for NNPLC to fix fuel prices, Falana reacts to latest hike

DSS clears Mbah of NYSC certificate forgery accusation as INEC closes defence

DSS clears Mbah of NYSC certificate forgery accusation as INEC closes defence

UN award-winning Nigerian nominated for $100,000 Global Student Prize

UN award-winning Nigerian nominated for $100,000 Global Student Prize

Over 600,000 children yet to immunise in Kano, others – UNICEF

Over 600,000 children yet to immunise in Kano, others – UNICEF

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why