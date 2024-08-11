Gov Alia condemns assassination of humanitarian worker in Benue

Alia stated in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula on Sunday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Terfa until his death, was a prominent health rights advocate and leader in Nigeria’s development sector.

He was also the National Chairperson, National Key Population Health and Rights Network (NKPHRN), and the Executive Director of Concerned Youth for Development Initiative (CYDI).

ADVERTISEMENT

Terfa was killed on Friday evening at his office complex, along Nyesom Wike Road, Makurdi, by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

The governor, accompanied by some top government functionaries visited the family of the deceased on Sunday.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended his condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

Alia recalled the deceased’s significant contributions to the health and human rights sectors, particularly his efforts in advocating for vulnerable populations in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

He commended the prompt actions of the Divisional Police Officer of E Division, Mr Daniel Ezeala and his team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor charged them to arrest and prosecute the culprits.