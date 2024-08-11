ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Alia condemns assassination of humanitarian worker in Benue

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor, accompanied by some top government functionaries visited the family of the deceased on Sunday.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Alia stated in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula on Sunday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Terfa until his death, was a prominent health rights advocate and leader in Nigeria’s development sector.

He was also the National Chairperson, National Key Population Health and Rights Network (NKPHRN), and the Executive Director of Concerned Youth for Development Initiative (CYDI).

Terfa was killed on Friday evening at his office complex, along Nyesom Wike Road, Makurdi, by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended his condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

Alia recalled the deceased’s significant contributions to the health and human rights sectors, particularly his efforts in advocating for vulnerable populations in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

He commended the prompt actions of the Divisional Police Officer of E Division, Mr Daniel Ezeala and his team.

The governor charged them to arrest and prosecute the culprits.

Alia assured the public that the state government was fully committed to ensuring that justice was served.

