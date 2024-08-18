Gov Alia calls for rescue of 20 UNIJOS medical students kidnapped in Benue

This is contained in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Tersoo Kula, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Makurdi on Saturday.

Alia in the statement condemned the abduction of the medical students, who were travelling for the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) Annual Convention in Enugu State on Thursday evening.

He warned the criminal elements operating within the state to find another base, as his administration would not rest on its oars to stamp out all forms of criminality in the state.

NAN reports that Police Command in Benue had confirmed that 20 medical and dental students from the universities of Jos and Maiduguri, and a house officer were kidnapped in Otukpo on Thursday evening.