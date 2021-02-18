The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu would be inaugurated on Feb. 24, for the second term as governor of the state.

The governor, while announcing the dissolution at the valedictory meeting of the council in Akure, said the outgoing cabinet members had been very supportive for almost four years.

He said that the members had worked together as a team, with the interest of the state paramount throughout their services to the state.

Akeredolu also approved the adoption of an indigenous anthem which projects the tradition and culture of the Yoruba tribe.

He said that the anthem would, henceforth, be sung immediately after the National Anthem at official and public functions.

Earlier, in their valedictory statements, Mr Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, described Akeredolu as a father figure who always stood by his words in any situation.

Ojogo thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve the state, noting that his leadership was characterised by truth and courage.

Also, Mr Kolawole Babatunde, Special Assistant to the governor on Rural and Community Development, saluted the courage and righteousness of the governor.

He described the governor as a rare leader who strongly believed in people-oriented projects, and thanked him for the opportunity to serve Ondo State.