First Coronavirus case has been recorded in Ondo State.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu confirmed this in a statement on confirmed on Friday.

The governor said the patient is in a stable condition, adding the state is working with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to locate contacts of the infected person.

He said, “We have just received confirmation of our first positive #COVIDー19 case in Ondo State this evening.

“The infected person is currently under isolation and will be monitored. We have activated all necessary protocol to locate all contacts and will be working closely with @NCDCgov.

“The infected is in very stable condition and we ask for calm from all in Ondo State. We are on top of this and ask that our citizens continue to follow all preventive measures to ensure they remain safe.”

Akeredolu had on Thursday, April 2, 2020, ordered that the state borders be closed to prevent the spread of the disease into the state.

With 190 cases of the virus in Nigeria, the disease has now spread to 14 states in the country.