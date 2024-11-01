ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Aiyedatiwa promises ₦73,000 minimum wage for civil servants in November

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aiyedatiwa emphasised that the welfare of civil servants remained a priority of his administration.

Expect minimum wage this month - Aiyedatiwa tells workers
Expect minimum wage this month - Aiyedatiwa tells workers

Recommended articles

The governor made this announcement on Friday in Akure while addressing workers during a fitness walk, which is part of the 2024 Public Service Week celebration programme.

The civil servants, who walked through parts of Akure, the state capital, later converged at the Government House, Alagbaka, where they were warmly received. Aiyedatiwa emphasised that the welfare of civil servants remained a priority of his administration.

“Anything we have done for civil servants has never been politically driven.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If workers are not happy, they won’t be encouraged. That is why we have always prioritised their welfare,” he said.

The governor further stressed the importance of motivation among workers, describing it as a mindset essential for productivity.

Aiyedatiwa assured the civil servants that if elected, he would surpass his current achievements, pledging to break his record by delivering even more for the workforce. He expressed appreciation for their show of solidarity and reminded them of his shared identity as the number one civil servant in the state.

The Head of Service, Bayo Philips, during the event, appreciated Aiyedatiwa for creating a conducive environment for civil servants. He acknowledged the administration’s commitment to prompt salary payments, regular promotions, and the consistent disbursement of pensions.

Philips emphasised that civil servants gathered at the event were not politicians but were there to express their appreciation for the governor’s dedication to their welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Clement Fatuase, expressed confidence in Aiyedatiwa’s continued support for civil servants. He assured the governor that after the November 16 governorship election, the civil servants would proudly come forward on November 17 to celebrate his victory.

Fatuase emphasised the strong bond between the governor and the public workforce, highlighting the appreciation and loyalty of civil servants towards his administration.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Aiyedatiwa promises ₦73,000 minimum wage for civil servants in November

Gov Aiyedatiwa promises ₦73,000 minimum wage for civil servants in November

NCC raids Ajegunle bookshops, seizes ₦20 million worth of pirated books

NCC raids Ajegunle bookshops, seizes ₦20 million worth of pirated books

VIDEO: 5 teen protesters against bad governance collapse during court hearing

VIDEO: 5 teen protesters against bad governance collapse during court hearing

Police arrest 177 criminals, uncover organ harvesting, ritual killing network

Police arrest 177 criminals, uncover organ harvesting, ritual killing network

Wike distributes 80 cars to financially empower youths, reduce transport costs

Wike distributes 80 cars to financially empower youths, reduce transport costs

RCCG pastor returns 430 Moroccan Dirhams overpaid during shop transaction

RCCG pastor returns 430 Moroccan Dirhams overpaid during shop transaction

Enugu Police dismiss fake audio on WhatsApp rules linked to Commissioner

Enugu Police dismiss fake audio on WhatsApp rules linked to Commissioner

NAFDAC reacts as fake condoms enter circulation in Nigeria

NAFDAC reacts as fake condoms enter circulation in Nigeria

Nigerians at risk as NAFDAC raises alarm over banned Nivea product

Nigerians at risk as NAFDAC raises alarm over banned Nivea product

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

FG cautions content creators against negative narratives about Nigeria

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Gov Yusuf mourns death of spokesperson’s son

5 retired army officers pulled out in Lagos [NAN]

5 retired army officers pulled out in Lagos