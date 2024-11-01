Gov Aiyedatiwa promises ₦73,000 minimum wage for civil servants in November

The governor made this announcement on Friday in Akure while addressing workers during a fitness walk, which is part of the 2024 Public Service Week celebration programme.

The civil servants, who walked through parts of Akure, the state capital, later converged at the Government House, Alagbaka, where they were warmly received. Aiyedatiwa emphasised that the welfare of civil servants remained a priority of his administration.

“Anything we have done for civil servants has never been politically driven.

“If workers are not happy, they won’t be encouraged. That is why we have always prioritised their welfare,” he said.

The governor further stressed the importance of motivation among workers, describing it as a mindset essential for productivity.

Aiyedatiwa assured the civil servants that if elected, he would surpass his current achievements, pledging to break his record by delivering even more for the workforce. He expressed appreciation for their show of solidarity and reminded them of his shared identity as the number one civil servant in the state.

The Head of Service, Bayo Philips, during the event, appreciated Aiyedatiwa for creating a conducive environment for civil servants. He acknowledged the administration’s commitment to prompt salary payments, regular promotions, and the consistent disbursement of pensions.

Philips emphasised that civil servants gathered at the event were not politicians but were there to express their appreciation for the governor’s dedication to their welfare.

Also, the State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Clement Fatuase, expressed confidence in Aiyedatiwa’s continued support for civil servants. He assured the governor that after the November 16 governorship election, the civil servants would proudly come forward on November 17 to celebrate his victory.