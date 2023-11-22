ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Adeleke urges cabinet members on budget defence, lists 3 executive bills

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that full cooperation was paramount with the legislature, to speed up budget processing in line with the assembly’s timetable.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:Eruku]

The governor also advised his aides to ensure that drafted executive bills were forwarded to the legislature timely. Adeleke said this in a statement by his spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

"We have a state to govern. We have a five point agenda to deliver. There is no room for distractions. All cabinet members must get their works together by ensuring successful budget hearings at the assembly.

"Also, let the relevant house committees have all required information to vet and approve your proposals.

“I have full confidence that the legislature will understand the fiscal and economic considerations behind the 2024 budgetary proposals.

According to him, his administration is aware of innovative ideas being introduced that may necessitate new laws or amendments of existing ones.

"Let me on this note direct our MDAs with planned executive bills to speed up the internal processes.

“Three of such bills are very dear to the goodness of our state. The bill to domesticate the Nigerian Startup Act should be forwarded to the assembly without further delay. That bill holds the key to boosting and diversifying our state economy."

He said that Osun electricity market bill was important to the state with a resolution reached to move faster to get the bill passed into law without delay.

"Also, of similar importance is the bill to harmonise the state tax system. Our government wants to put an end to multiple taxation and expand the tax base with a lower tax rate."

Adeleke, however, directed the Justice Ministry and all affected MDAs to work closely to ensure bills get to the State Assembly for early passage.

News Agency Of Nigeria

