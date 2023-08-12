Gov Adeleke presents as Osun-Osogbo festival ends with funfair

During the festival, Osun devotees, masquerades, traditionalists and royal fathers paid homage to the festival’s host, Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, at the groove.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, who spoke with newsmen on the sideline of the festival, said the state government had done so much to support the festival.

Adeleke said the government assisted in renovationing and beautifying the groove to make it more attractive to tourists.

“Since the inception of the Osun-Osogbo festival, they have not had the kind of support our administration gave them.

“We did the beautification of the groove in less than two months and we still have more to do,” he said.

Oba Olaonipekun, the Ata-Oja of Osogbo, in his remarks, thanked the governor and his entourage for gracing the event, praying that they would gather to celebrate it with him again in 2024.