ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Adeleke presents as Osun-Osogbo festival ends with funfair

News Agency Of Nigeria

The royal father also thanked all the partners and sponsors, who made the festival a success.

Gov Adeleke presents as Osun-Osogbo festival ends with funfair. [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]
Gov Adeleke presents as Osun-Osogbo festival ends with funfair. [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]

Recommended articles

During the festival, Osun devotees, masquerades, traditionalists and royal fathers paid homage to the festival’s host, Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, at the groove.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, who spoke with newsmen on the sideline of the festival, said the state government had done so much to support the festival.

Adeleke said the government assisted in renovationing and beautifying the groove to make it more attractive to tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the inception of the Osun-Osogbo festival, they have not had the kind of support our administration gave them.

“We did the beautification of the groove in less than two months and we still have more to do,” he said.

Oba Olaonipekun, the Ata-Oja of Osogbo, in his remarks, thanked the governor and his entourage for gracing the event, praying that they would gather to celebrate it with him again in 2024.

The royal father also thanked all the partners and sponsors, who made the festival a success, as well as dignitaries, royal fathers and people, both from Nigeria and abroad who graced the occasion

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor Adeboye urges Christians to pray against fresh wars

Pastor Adeboye urges Christians to pray against fresh wars

Kaduna Gov commiserates with victims of Zaria mosque collapse

Kaduna Gov commiserates with victims of Zaria mosque collapse

ECOWAS Parliament holds extraordinary session to discuss Niger Republic

ECOWAS Parliament holds extraordinary session to discuss Niger Republic

UN envoy worries about deteriorating conditions of detained Nigerien president

UN envoy worries about deteriorating conditions of detained Nigerien president

Gov Adeleke presents as Osun-Osogbo festival ends with funfair

Gov Adeleke presents as Osun-Osogbo festival ends with funfair

Tinubu's supporters pushing for war with Niger to undermine tribunal - LP

Tinubu's supporters pushing for war with Niger to undermine tribunal - LP

Some of my colleagues have received ₦2m recess 'token' - Senator Ningi

Some of my colleagues have received ₦2m recess 'token' - Senator Ningi

We're better off under democracy – Nigerian military

We're better off under democracy – Nigerian military

Resident doctors suspend nationwide strike

Resident doctors suspend nationwide strike

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station [Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas]

Tinubu's tax reforms committee proposes removal of VAT from diesel