Gov Adeleke appoints principal officers for Ilesa university

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former governor, Oyetola backed the establishment of the university with a law made on Sept. 27, 2022.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
This is contained in a statement issued by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor, on Thursday in Osogbo.

According to the statement, the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, issued the letters of appointment to the principal officers in his office.

The statement said that Igbalaye, who also hosted the appointees in his office, urged them to uphold the virtue of professionalism and integrity which recommended them for the appointments.

The names of principal officers as contained in the statement are;

1. Vice Chancellor: Professor Taiwo Olufemi ASAOLU.

2.Registrar: Funso Olawale OJO

3. Bursar: Dr. Mukaila Oyesegun OYEKANMI

4. Librarian: Adewale Amobi OGUNSIPE

Asaolu, according to the statement, is a professor of accounting and finance and a Fellow (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

He was the former Dean, Faculty of Administration, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.

Asaolu, according to the statement, was the Chairman of the University of Ilesa Review Committee, which was set up by the governor to address all outstanding issues for the eventual take off of the University.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university was established by the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, on March 31, 2022, when he upgraded the state’s College of Education, Ilesa, to a full-fledged university.

Oyetola backed the establishment of the university with a law made on Sept. 27, 2022.

Gov. Adeleke, however, said his goal is to ensure that the university is properly established just as the PDP government of former Gov. Olagunsoye Oyinlola did on the establishment of Osun State University.

“The review committee has submitted its report and I am issuing a White Paper,’’ he said.

Gov. Adeleke, had on Jan. 10, inaugurated an 11-man ad-hoc committee to review the establishment of the university.

He said the committee would review and assess funding requirements for the eventual take-off of the university.

The committee on March 10, presented its reports to the governor during his visit to the university.

