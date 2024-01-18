ADVERTISEMENT
News  >  Local

Gov Adeleke appoints Olusola as head of anti-cultism unit in Osun Amotekun Corps

News Agency Of Nigeria

The newly appointed anti-cultism unit head is the Managing Director of O’GUNJU Security Limited.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment letter was presented to Olusola by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Samuel Ojo.

Retired Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, the Osun Amotekun State Commander, in a statement said the newly appointed anti-cultism unit head is the Managing Director of O’GUNJU Security Limited.

"The Amotekun corps has been working tirelessly to rid the state of undesirable elements that have been engaging in armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, land grabbing, and especially cultism.

“It is therefore imperative to direct Olagunju to complement the efforts of Amotekun on Cultism and other vices, following the bravery and gallantry he has displayed within two months of working tirelessly with Amotekun in Osun state,” Adewinmbi said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

