Gov Abiodun mourns Abacha’s former Deputy Oladipo Diya

Diya died on Sunday at the age of 79.

Abiodun in a statement in Abeokuta by his spokesperson, Kunle Somorin, described Diya as a seasoned administrator, gentleman and officer whose contributions to the development of the security architecture of Nigeria would remain indelible.

The governor added that the Ogun state would not forget Diya’s role in its history.

He recalled that the deceased who was a former number “Two Citizen” in the country, was also a military governor in the state.

“He was courageous and daring, quick-witted and patriotic.

“Diya played frontline roles in the evolution and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole,” the governor said.

Abiodun called on the family members, friends and associates of the departed leader to take solace in the fact that he played the parts assigned to him by providence diligently, conscientiously and patriotically meritoriously.

The governor prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest, while enjoining Nigerians to emulate the good virtues that he left behind.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Diya was born on April 3, 1944 in Odogbolu, Ogun.