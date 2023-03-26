ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Abiodun mourns Abacha’s former Deputy Oladipo Diya

News Agency Of Nigeria

He recalled that the deceased who was a former number “Two Citizen” in the country, was also a military governor in the state.

Oladipo Diya.
Oladipo Diya.

Recommended articles

Diya died on Sunday at the age of 79.

Abiodun in a statement in Abeokuta by his spokesperson, Kunle Somorin, described Diya as a seasoned administrator, gentleman and officer whose contributions to the development of the security architecture of Nigeria would remain indelible.

The governor added that the Ogun state would not forget Diya’s role in its history.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recalled that the deceased who was a former number “Two Citizen” in the country, was also a military governor in the state.

“He was courageous and daring, quick-witted and patriotic.

“Diya played frontline roles in the evolution and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole,” the governor said.

Abiodun called on the family members, friends and associates of the departed leader to take solace in the fact that he played the parts assigned to him by providence diligently, conscientiously and patriotically meritoriously.

The governor prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest, while enjoining Nigerians to emulate the good virtues that he left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Diya was born on April 3, 1944 in Odogbolu, Ogun.

He was the military governor of Ogun from January 1984 to August 1985.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group canvasses support for Akpabio as Senate President

Group canvasses support for Akpabio as Senate President

Expert worries ove impact of naira scarcity on Nigerians' mental health

Expert worries ove impact of naira scarcity on Nigerians' mental health

NDLEA intercepts 107kgs of cannabis indica at Tincan port

NDLEA intercepts 107kgs of cannabis indica at Tincan port

Iwuanyanwu didn’t refer to Yorubas as political rascals - Ohaneze

Iwuanyanwu didn’t refer to Yorubas as political rascals - Ohaneze

Ajulo counsels lawyers against politicising 25% votes requirement in FCT

Ajulo counsels lawyers against politicising 25% votes requirement in FCT

Gov Abiodun mourns Abacha’s former Deputy Oladipo Diya

Gov Abiodun mourns Abacha’s former Deputy Oladipo Diya

NDLEA arrests businessman, intercepts cocaine, meth enroute Vietnam

NDLEA arrests businessman, intercepts cocaine, meth enroute Vietnam

Islamic society charges Tinubu to tackle hunger, poverty headlong

Islamic society charges Tinubu to tackle hunger, poverty headlong

Zamfara Senator donates 240 trucks of food items to fasting Muslims

Zamfara Senator donates 240 trucks of food items to fasting Muslims

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ethnicity, religion will not divide us - Sanwo-olu assures Lagosians