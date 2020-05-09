Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has again extended the lockdown order in the state by one week.

The governor announced this on Friday, May 8, 2020, while addressing journalists at the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun said the relaxation on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, would remain.

H said, “You, the entire people of Ogun State, have not elected me to make easy decisions. And tough decisions, we have to make.

“Now, to preserve the lives of our people, we are persuaded to extend the currently modified lockdown, which has been slightly eased, for another one week alongside the current guidelines. This will be reviewed, as usual, on a weekly basis.”

The governor, however, warned those smuggling people in and outside of the state in disregard of the interstate border closure, saying he’ll deal with them.

He said, “Reports reaching us have shown that many of our people are showing utter disregard for the precautionary guidelines, international best practices and safety measures rolled out, especially, during the window of relaxation of the lockdown. We have heard and seen the havoc that COVID-19 continues to wreak on other lands. Let us learn from these experiences.

“Let me state unequivocally that we will not tolerate any further breach on the ban of inter-state travel. Anybody found culpable will be treated for committing a crime against Ogun State and visited with the full weight of the law.”

On Friday, May 8, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 13 new cases in Ogun state. That brought the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 113.