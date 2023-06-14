Gov Abiodun appoints 6 special advisers

Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the State Government who made this known in statement issued in Abeokuta on Wednesday, said the measure is aimed at ensuring the smooth day-to-day running of government.

According to the statement, appointees and the agencies they will be superintending are Mr. Dapo Okubadejo – Ministry of Finance, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan – Budget and Planning, and Jamiu Omoniyi – Ministry of Housing.

Others are Adebowale Akinsanya – Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr. Olusina Ogungbade – Justice while Dr Tomi Coker is for the Ministry of Health.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement recalled that the 9th House of Assembly in the state had earlier approved the request of the governor to appoint 20 Special Advisers.