ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Abiodun appoints 6 special advisers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement recalled that the 9th House of Assembly in the state had earlier approved the request of the governor to appoint 20 Special Advisers.

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]
Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]

Recommended articles

Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the State Government who made this known in statement issued in Abeokuta on Wednesday, said the measure is aimed at ensuring the smooth day-to-day running of government.

According to the statement, appointees and the agencies they will be superintending are Mr. Dapo Okubadejo – Ministry of Finance, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan – Budget and Planning, and Jamiu Omoniyi – Ministry of Housing.

Others are Adebowale Akinsanya – Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr. Olusina Ogungbade – Justice while Dr Tomi Coker is for the Ministry of Health.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement recalled that the 9th House of Assembly in the state had earlier approved the request of the governor to appoint 20 Special Advisers.

It stated that the appointments would allow the special advisers to maintain the momentum of his administration pending the appointment of Commissioners to various Ministries.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Tinubu suspends EFCC Chairman over alleged abuse of office

BREAKING: Tinubu suspends EFCC Chairman over alleged abuse of office

Gov Abiodun appoints 6 special advisers

Gov Abiodun appoints 6 special advisers

Breeder urges Lagos govt to register all dogs to check straying

Breeder urges Lagos govt to register all dogs to check straying

NAFDAC bursts local herb production factory, impounds equipment

NAFDAC bursts local herb production factory, impounds equipment

Gunmen abduct 7 Unijos students

Gunmen abduct 7 Unijos students

Niger Assembly approves 20 Special Advisers for Gov Bago

Niger Assembly approves 20 Special Advisers for Gov Bago

Senate writes Tinubu on inauguration, adjourns till July 4

Senate writes Tinubu on inauguration, adjourns till July 4

Hajj Commission decries presence of pregnant women in Saudi

Hajj Commission decries presence of pregnant women in Saudi

2023 census will make future exercise less expensive – NPC

2023 census will make future exercise less expensive – NPC

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele