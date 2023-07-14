'Good step against immorality' – Cleric commends Ekiti govt for banning the world kissing marathon

Ojo-David, a moralists and a gospel preacher, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday that the proposed act was similar to “blanketing everyone with immorality”.

NAN reports that, since a Nigerian, Hilda Bassey (Hilda Baci), won the Guinness World Record in Cooking, many have attempted to attain global recognition in various fields. Some of the attempts border on frivolities and are clearly against social and moral values in Nigeria.

The Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, had through a letter dated July 3, addressed to the state Ministry of Arts and Culture and the state’s Hoteliers Association banned the competition scheduled for July 7.

According to Ojo-David, the governor took a leadership role as a role model for Nigeria by banning an event that would have cast a moral deficit on the people.

“As leaders, we should stand for that which is just and lead the people to things that redeem our social existence.

“Most evil doings come from a borrowed culture in the name of civilization, as such caution should be applied to avoid eroding our values,” he said.

The preacher commended Nigerians, the good people of Ekiti and the governor for the ban, adding that the ban would clear the state from the immorality the permission of the event would have caused.