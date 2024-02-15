Gombe Govt trains magistrates, judicial officials on small claims matters

The training, which took place in Gombe, was organised in collaboration with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC). Declaring the workshop open, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya said the exercise was in line with the doctrine of ease of doing business and the compelling need to fast-track activities in that regard.

Yahaya, represented by his deputy, Manassah Jatau, said that the state had been at the forefront of providing an atmosphere conducive to ease of doing business. He said the state had won several awards in that regard, hence the need to sustain the feat through an effective small claims court system.

He urged the participants to conduct court matters with all transparency and timeliness, devoid of any sentiment to make it easy for clients, suppliers, and consumers. On her part, Aimeya Okpebholo, a Senior Reform Leader at PEBEC, commended the state government for inaugurating the court in the state and conducting the workshop for its officials.

