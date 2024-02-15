ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gombe Govt trains magistrates, judicial officials on small claims matters

News Agency Of Nigeria

The exercise was in line with the doctrine of ease of doing business and the compelling need to fast-track activities in that regard.

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)
Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Recommended articles

The training, which took place in Gombe, was organised in collaboration with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC). Declaring the workshop open, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya said the exercise was in line with the doctrine of ease of doing business and the compelling need to fast-track activities in that regard.

Yahaya, represented by his deputy, Manassah Jatau, said that the state had been at the forefront of providing an atmosphere conducive to ease of doing business. He said the state had won several awards in that regard, hence the need to sustain the feat through an effective small claims court system.

He urged the participants to conduct court matters with all transparency and timeliness, devoid of any sentiment to make it easy for clients, suppliers, and consumers. On her part, Aimeya Okpebholo, a Senior Reform Leader at PEBEC, commended the state government for inaugurating the court in the state and conducting the workshop for its officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okpebholo said the training was aimed at providing requisite knowledge and technical know-how for magistrates and court officials on the requirements and rules of the operations of the court.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gombe Govt trains magistrates, judicial officials on small claims matters

Gombe Govt trains magistrates, judicial officials on small claims matters

FG, governors agree to create state police to combat insecurity

FG, governors agree to create state police to combat insecurity

Benue Government generates ₦1.2 billion monthly, plans to curb open grazing

Benue Government generates ₦1.2 billion monthly, plans to curb open grazing

Betting has increased crime rate, suicides - Reps plan to curb sports betting

Betting has increased crime rate, suicides - Reps plan to curb sports betting

Peter Obi vows to hire reputable audit firm to investigate ₦3.5bn scandal in LP

Peter Obi vows to hire reputable audit firm to investigate ₦3.5bn scandal in LP

LASTMA says filmmakers, skit makers using its outfits without authorisation will face the law

LASTMA says filmmakers, skit makers using its outfits without authorisation will face the law

Nothing is working, citizens are unhappy, parliamentary system will make Nigeria great - Dantata

Nothing is working, citizens are unhappy, parliamentary system will make Nigeria great - Dantata

Enugu traders lament bitterly as State Government enforces daily ₦200 tax

Enugu traders lament bitterly as State Government enforces daily ₦200 tax

Petroleum Commission considers moving some departments to Lagos

Petroleum Commission considers moving some departments to Lagos

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian Court. [ThisDay]

Court orders FG to fix prices of goods, petroleum products within 7 days

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

Dr Nonye Soludo [DAILY TIMES Nigeria]

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Tinubu launches groundbreaking for 3,112 housing units in Abuja, to tackle housing deficit [NAN]

Nigerians deserve decent, affordable housing - Tinubu initiates housing project in Abuja