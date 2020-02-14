Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Friday joined National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in anti-corruption match to sensitize members of the public on the dangers of corrupt practices

Speaking shortly after the match-past, Yahaya said the fight against corruption was a struggle that should involve everyone.

He said at the national level Mr President was determined to fight the scourge.

He charged youth, especially corps members, to join the fight against corruption in the country.

He lamented that but for corruption, Nigeria would have developed more than what obtained now.

Mr David Markson, Gombe State Coordinator of NYSC said that the essence of the exercise was to sensitise the public on the fight against corruption in the state and country at large.

According to him, the exercise is first of its kind following the directives of NYSC directorate, Abuja, to join President Buhari in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Mr Michael Wetkas, EFCC Gombe Zonal Head, urged the Corps members to take the campaign down to the grassroots.

He commended the NYSC and Governor Yahaya for joining them in the fight against corruption.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 500 corps members, government officials, Civil Society Organisations, students and other group attended the rally.