Gombe Gov suspends councillor, village head for allegedly stealing transformer

Also, the LGA announced the suspension of the Councillor representing Kumo East Ward, Abdullahi Panda.

The two suspensions are contained in a statement issued by the Director General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe, Alhaji Ismaila Misili, and made available to newsmen on Friday.

The suspensions came in the wake of their arrest and subsequent parade by the state Police Command as well as their arraignment over allegations of conspiracy in the theft and sale of a community electricity transformer at Garin Majidadi.

Misili stated that the suspension of both officials was a preventive measure to ensure that there was no interference in the legal process.

He quoted the governor to have expressed his administration’s commitment to always uphold the rule of law.