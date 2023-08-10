ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

GOC urges soldiers to sustain teamwork, sportsmanship in operations

News Agency Of Nigeria

GOC stated that the joint training, physical and mental fitness were necessary for officers and men of the armed forces to face the asymmetric and dynamic security challenges in the country.

GOC urges soldiers to sustain teamwork, sportsmanship in operations
GOC urges soldiers to sustain teamwork, sportsmanship in operations

Recommended articles

Mutkut made the call at the closing ceremony of inter-brigade competition for Warrant Officers (WOs) and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) organized by the division.

He said that the joint training, physical and mental fitness were necessary for officers and men of the armed forces to face the asymmetric and dynamic security challenges in the country. He said that the operational successes recorded so far would not have been possible if the troops’ physical fitness was in doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The competition is to improve the standard of battle readiness, physical fitness, firing skills and encourage esprit-de-corps” among the troops.

“This collective training is very important as it requires physical and mental fitness for troops to be able to achieve desired objectives in the theatres of operation,” he added.

The GOC explained that it was against this backdrop that this competition is important as it featured Map Reading, Drill, Obstacle Crossing, Swimming, Weapon Handling and Cardiovascular Fitness and 3.5km Run.

According to him, other benefits were to enhance physical endurance, improve leadership traits, organizational ability and to foster esprit-de- corps of participating troops.

He enjoined the participating brigades to sustain the spirit of teamwork and sportsmanship demonstrated as they exerted their very best and won laurels for the various formations they represented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mutkut appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja for approving the competition, army authorities and sister agencies for the support and cooperation that ensured the successful completion of the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that awards were presented to best performing individuals and trophies while 26 Brigade of 8 Division Garrison became first, 17 Brigade Katsina, second and 1 Brigade Gusau, clinched third position.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

GOC urges soldiers to sustain teamwork, sportsmanship in operations

GOC urges soldiers to sustain teamwork, sportsmanship in operations

Gunmen kill 21 persons, 7 sustain injuries in Plateau

Gunmen kill 21 persons, 7 sustain injuries in Plateau

Gov Uzodinma reiterates his support for security agencies

Gov Uzodinma reiterates his support for security agencies

APC advises Zamfara Govt. to focus on security

APC advises Zamfara Govt. to focus on security

World Bank halts progress of new projects in Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law

World Bank halts progress of new projects in Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law

Gov. Idris approves ₦675m furniture allowance for elected Council Chairmen

Gov. Idris approves ₦675m furniture allowance for elected Council Chairmen

NGO donates relief materials to 105 displaced households in Plateau

NGO donates relief materials to 105 displaced households in Plateau

Military Junta in Niger forms new government

Military Junta in Niger forms new government

APC UK strategises for active participation in Tinubu’s administration

APC UK strategises for active participation in Tinubu’s administration

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria