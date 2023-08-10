GOC urges soldiers to sustain teamwork, sportsmanship in operations

Maj.-Gen. Godwin Mutkut, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of Nigeria Army Sokoto, on Thursday, August 10, 2023 called on soldiers to always ensure the spirit of teamwork and sportsmanship in their activities.

Mutkut made the call at the closing ceremony of inter-brigade competition for Warrant Officers (WOs) and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) organized by the division.

He said that the joint training, physical and mental fitness were necessary for officers and men of the armed forces to face the asymmetric and dynamic security challenges in the country. He said that the operational successes recorded so far would not have been possible if the troops’ physical fitness was in doubt.

”The competition is to improve the standard of battle readiness, physical fitness, firing skills and encourage esprit-de-corps” among the troops.

“This collective training is very important as it requires physical and mental fitness for troops to be able to achieve desired objectives in the theatres of operation,” he added.

The GOC explained that it was against this backdrop that this competition is important as it featured Map Reading, Drill, Obstacle Crossing, Swimming, Weapon Handling and Cardiovascular Fitness and 3.5km Run.

According to him, other benefits were to enhance physical endurance, improve leadership traits, organizational ability and to foster esprit-de- corps of participating troops.

He enjoined the participating brigades to sustain the spirit of teamwork and sportsmanship demonstrated as they exerted their very best and won laurels for the various formations they represented.

Mutkut appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja for approving the competition, army authorities and sister agencies for the support and cooperation that ensured the successful completion of the exercise.