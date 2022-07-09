RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Go after Kuje Prison attackers, Tinubu urges FG

Senator Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential candidate, has called on relevant authorities to go after Tuesday’s attackers of Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu who is also one of the leaders of the APC, made the call in a statement by his Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman, in Abuja.

He particularly condemned the terrorists attack on the centre, saying that the incessant terror attacks plaguing the country was worrisome.

The former two-term Lagos State governor, while calling on Nigerians to remain vigilant and united behind constituted authorities, said fleeing inmates from the facility must be re-arrested and returned to the facility.

“These incessant attacks on government’s institutions and innocent citizens are a sad reminder that we still have a lot to do to put these evil forces in check.”

He condemned the dastardly attack, urging the government to immediately go after the attackers and fleeing inmates of the facility.

While calling for full investigation of the incident and the possible failure to act on intelligence, Tinubu said Nigerians must all remain vigilant and united.

He added that the moment called for national unity and deep introspection.

He, however, said that Nigerians should continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its battle against insurgents and determination to confront agents of darkness.

He commiserated with the families and relations of those who lost their lives in the attack and called on government to continue to provide succor and medical attention to those injured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the facility’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Abubakar Umar, had in a statement, said four inmates died in the attack while 16 sustained injuries and were being treated.

A security personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), drafted to the centre was also shot dead by the attackers who stormed the facility through the fence and main entrance, using explosive devices.

Umar said 879 inmates escaped from the facility out of which 443 had been recaptured while efforts were ongoing to get all fleeing inmates.

About 24 hours after the incident, a terrorist group, Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP), claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a video shared by the terrorist group on Wednesday, many of the inmates were seen fleeing the prison.

Umar assured that the service would deploy its Corrections Information Management System (CIMS) in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC) to track all fleeing inmates and return them to custody.

