He noted that the company had since launch in 2003 provided exceptional support to developmental efforts in Ijebuland.

The Oba made the remarks at the 3rd Annual Oba Adetona Professorial Chair Lecture of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, held in Ijebu Ode to mark his birthday. The paramount ruler prayed for long life, good health and continuous progress for Globacom Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Ijebuland for their unalloyed support since he ascended the throne 59 years ago.

In a goodwill message read on his behalf by Mr. Folu Aderibigbe at the occasion, Dr. Adenuga stated that good governance would be firmly entrenched in the country if the noble values of honesty, hard work, integrity, probity and good character as enshrined in the “Omoluabi paradigm” (diligence and integrity) were imbibed by Nigerians.

He commended the organisers for choosing a very strategic theme for the Lecture: "Grassroots Governance, the soft underbelly of Nigeria's political architecture", adding that "if we get it right at the local government level, we will get it right at the top as all politics is local".

Dr. Adenuga also paid tribute to Oba Adetona for donating the Professorial Chair at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, and prayed for more successes during the reign of the monarch.

In his lecture, Professor Ayo Olukotun who occupies the Professorial Chair, stated that local governments in the country had outlived their usefulness. He urged Nigerians to provide alternatives that could ensure meaningful governance at the local level.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Professorial Chair, Mr. Olatunji Ayanlaja, stated that the sum of N1 Billion Trust Fund had been created by the Paramount ruler out of his personal money for the maintenance of Awujale's Palace. He added that in three months' time, the official residence and the office of the Chair of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Professorial Chair on Good Governance at the Olabisi Onabanjo University would be commissioned.

