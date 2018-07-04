Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Give physically challenged persons forms free during elections JONAPWD

2019 Polls Body demands free forms for physically challenged persons to contest elections

Alhaji Ali Goro, Chairman, JONAPWD Gombe State, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Gombe on Tuesday.

  • Published:
Are Nigerians truly ready to take to the polls next year play

Are Nigerians truly ready to take to the polls next year

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Joint Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWD) in Gombe, has called on political parties in the state to give physically challenged persons aspiring to vie for different positions forms free of charge.

Alhaji Ali Goro, Chairman, JONAPWD Gombe State, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Gombe on Tuesday.

According to him, members of the association have enormous challenges hindering them from participating actively in politics.

Most of our members cannot afford to purchase the forms hence the need for your support,” he said.

The chairman said some of the political parties were taking advantage of their disabilities, denying them full participation in politics.

Goro also called on the members who were eligible and not in possession of Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to come out and register, to enable them to vote credible leaders during the 2019 general election.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make a special arrangement for persons with disabilities during elections. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Government says 19-year-old tanker was carrying...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari Igbos will support President massively in 2019 - Okorocha
Oshiomhole APC chairman rallies support for Buhari in South-East
APC Party's splinter group in Oyo, Unity Forum, joins ADC
INEC Election body to upgrade card readers
Chike Ukaegbu 35-year-old declares to take Buhari's job in 2019
Jude Feranmi KOWA national youth leader resigns after 2 years
NFF Nigeria risk wrath of FIFA over leadership row
Garba Shehu Buhari’s aide blames insecurity, killings on politicians

Local

Nigerians on a protest march against killings in the country.
Killings Armed policemen prevent protesters from seeing Buhari at Villa
Navy destroys 1500 illegal refineries in Delta
In Delta Navy destroys 1500 illegal refineries
Tanker spills fuel on Lagos road days after tragic explosion
In Lagos Tanker spills fuel in transit days after 12 die in tragic explosion
Governor’s Special Adviser, Abdullahi-Tsafe, passes on at 61
Yari Zamfara Governor’s Special Adviser, Abdullahi-Tsafe, passes on at 61