news

The Joint Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWD) in Gombe, has called on political parties in the state to give physically challenged persons aspiring to vie for different positions forms free of charge.

Alhaji Ali Goro, Chairman, JONAPWD Gombe State, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Gombe on Tuesday.

According to him, members of the association have enormous challenges hindering them from participating actively in politics.

“Most of our members cannot afford to purchase the forms hence the need for your support,” he said.

The chairman said some of the political parties were taking advantage of their disabilities, denying them full participation in politics.

Goro also called on the members who were eligible and not in possession of Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to come out and register, to enable them to vote credible leaders during the 2019 general election.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make a special arrangement for persons with disabilities during elections.