Give back to Ajegunle – Council chairman tells football, music superstars

The chairman made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Ayoola said that Ajegunle, one of the communities in the local government area, had been known as the home of stars because a large number of stars in various fields began from there.

NAN reports that Ajegunle, from the early 1990s, has been churning out football talents, musicians and other entertainers.

Taribo West, Odion Ighalo, Brown Ideye, Samson Siasia, Obafemi Martins, Jonathan Akpoborie, Victor Agali, Wilfred Ndidi and Onome Ebi, all started from Ajegunle.

Famous singer Michael Ajereh (Don Jazzy) and popular singer John Asiemo (Daddy Showkey) both grew up in Ajegunle.

Singer Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele as well as Gideon Okeke also began from Ajegunle, besides Tarila Okorowanta.

According to the chairman, Onome Ebi of the Super Falcons attended a primary school in Ajegunle.

He urged the stars to identify with Ajegunle, saying that their interactions would motivate younger people in the community to strive for greater heights.

Ayoola, however, said that Ndidi and Ighalo of the Super Eagles had done something for the community.

The chairman said that Ighalo built a football pitch for the community and named it Odion Ighalo Arena.

” Ndidi built and fully furnished hostel here, and everything is functional. Ndidi brought a container load of football and gave it to kids,” the chairman said.

Ayoola also said that Asiemo (Daddy Showkey) occasionally visited the community to talk with children and make them happy.