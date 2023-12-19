ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gino, Bama awards aspiring Chef with 1 year supply of products at prize giving ceremony of MyFoodByHilda Christmas Cooking Class

Pulse Mix

The Christmas Menu Class by Hilda Baci was supported by Gino, Gino Max, and Bama.

GBfoods awards a winner at the My Food By Hilda Prize Giving ceremony with a one year supply of two of its flagship brands, Gino and Bama Mayonnaise.
GBfoods awards a winner at the My Food By Hilda Prize Giving ceremony with a one year supply of two of its flagship brands, Gino and Bama Mayonnaise.

Recommended articles

The announcement and presentation was made at the prize giving ceremony that was held at The Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos. This reiterates their commitment to fostering culinary talent and enriching lives.

The lucky winner, Brian Nwana, a chef and digital food creator was selected for his dedication to learning through the class and his creative submissions for the class assignments.

GBfoods awards a winner at the My Food By Hilda Prize Giving ceremony with a one year supply of two of its flagship brands, Gino and Bama Mayonnaise.
GBfoods awards a winner at the My Food By Hilda Prize Giving ceremony with a one year supply of two of its flagship brands, Gino and Bama Mayonnaise. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
GBfoods awards a winner at the My Food By Hilda Prize Giving ceremony with a one year supply of two of its flagship brands, Gino and Bama Mayonnaise.
GBfoods awards a winner at the My Food By Hilda Prize Giving ceremony with a one year supply of two of its flagship brands, Gino and Bama Mayonnaise. Pulse Nigeria
GBfoods awards a winner at the My Food By Hilda Prize Giving ceremony with a one year supply of two of its flagship brands, Gino and Bama Mayonnaise.
GBfoods awards a winner at the My Food By Hilda Prize Giving ceremony with a one year supply of two of its flagship brands, Gino and Bama Mayonnaise. Pulse Nigeria

He was announced the winner at the ceremony by the founder of My Food By Hilda, Hilda Baci, and the Brand Manager of Gino sub-brands, Gino Max cubes, Juliet Ifeanyi-Itoje.

Gino boasts of an impressive array of products catering to varied palates, including Gino Max seasoning cubes, Gino tomato mix, party jollof mix, curry & thyme[herbs and spices], pepper, and onions, all of which were awarded to the winner. The brand consistently reinforces its loyalty by infusing local flavors in every dish.

Brand Manager of Gino, Gino Max cubes, Juliet Ifeanyi-Itoje, further emphasized the significance of this presentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Great brands are made by people, they don’t make themselves. My Food By Hilda is constantly impacting lives with her cooking classes and here today, with this prize giving ceremony. At GB FOODS, we believe in culinary diversity, everyone has a place in the culinary world which is why we are proud to award this to a male chef. Congratulations to the winner!”

The Christmas Menu Class by Hilda Baci was supported by Gino, Gino Max, and Bama.

For more information about Gino and Bama, follow @ginonaija and @bamamayonnaise on all social media platforms or visit the official website, gbfoods.com

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the best-graduating student of the MultiChoice Talent Factory West Africa Class of 2023

Meet the best-graduating student of the MultiChoice Talent Factory West Africa Class of 2023

Akwa Ibom emerges cleanest state in Nigeria

Akwa Ibom emerges cleanest state in Nigeria

Gino, Bama awards aspiring Chef with 1 year supply of products at prize giving ceremony of MyFoodByHilda Christmas Cooking Class

Gino, Bama awards aspiring Chef with 1 year supply of products at prize giving ceremony of MyFoodByHilda Christmas Cooking Class

InterswitchSPAK 5.0: An exciting display of brilliance, passion, tenacity

InterswitchSPAK 5.0: An exciting display of brilliance, passion, tenacity

Pa Edwin Clark rejects Tinubi's 'imposed' truce between Wike, Fubara

Pa Edwin Clark rejects Tinubi's 'imposed' truce between Wike, Fubara

Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria

Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria

Governor Mutfwang sympathises with victims of Jos tanker crash

Governor Mutfwang sympathises with victims of Jos tanker crash

Celebrating Achievements: Nile University reflects on the success of its 11th convocation ceremony

Celebrating Achievements: Nile University reflects on the success of its 11th convocation ceremony

My victory is an act of God, triumph of rule of law - Governor Fintiri

My victory is an act of God, triumph of rule of law - Governor Fintiri

Pulse Sports

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, Hon. Dele Oshinowo [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]

Sanwo-Olu seeks public-private partnership in housing deficit

Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala put Nigeria on the map after clinching Footballer of the Year awards in Morocco. [Guardian]

Tinubu, Atiku congratulate Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala on CAF awards

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Gov Otti signs Greater Aba Development Authority bill into law

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

TUC tells FG to clear delays around ₦35,000 wage award