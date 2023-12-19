Gino, Bama awards aspiring Chef with 1 year supply of products at prize giving ceremony of MyFoodByHilda Christmas Cooking Class

The announcement and presentation was made at the prize giving ceremony that was held at The Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos. This reiterates their commitment to fostering culinary talent and enriching lives.

The lucky winner, Brian Nwana, a chef and digital food creator was selected for his dedication to learning through the class and his creative submissions for the class assignments.

He was announced the winner at the ceremony by the founder of My Food By Hilda, Hilda Baci, and the Brand Manager of Gino sub-brands, Gino Max cubes, Juliet Ifeanyi-Itoje.

Gino boasts of an impressive array of products catering to varied palates, including Gino Max seasoning cubes, Gino tomato mix, party jollof mix, curry & thyme[herbs and spices], pepper, and onions, all of which were awarded to the winner. The brand consistently reinforces its loyalty by infusing local flavors in every dish.

Brand Manager of Gino, Gino Max cubes, Juliet Ifeanyi-Itoje, further emphasized the significance of this presentation.

"Great brands are made by people, they don’t make themselves. My Food By Hilda is constantly impacting lives with her cooking classes and here today, with this prize giving ceremony. At GB FOODS, we believe in culinary diversity, everyone has a place in the culinary world which is why we are proud to award this to a male chef. Congratulations to the winner!”

The Christmas Menu Class by Hilda Baci was supported by Gino, Gino Max, and Bama.