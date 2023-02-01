ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian professional body confers Lagos housing magnate, Sekoni with a doctorate degree

Bayo Wahab

Sekoni was commended for corporate relevance over the years and his passion for economic growth.

This was disclosed on Monday, January 30, 2023, in a letter issued by the Governing Council & Advisory Board of the institute, where Sekoni was recognised for his global impact as an entrepreneur.

The letter reads in part, “With the greatest respect as a world-class corporate professional, policy development expert, exceptional business executive, renown serial entrepreneurial figure of international repute, phenomenal construction/housing icon and trailblazing investment technocrat coupled with your unassailable management ingenuity and remarkable excellence in National/International economic development of Nigeria, the Governing Council & Advisory Board of “The Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics” (Ghana) is greatly proud of your incorruptible track records of excellent integrity, outstanding resourcefulness, exemplary service delivery, and leadership dexterity.

“This is to respectfully notify you that you have been unanimously selected as one of the few credible entrepreneurial personalities to be decorated and investiture into the 2023 HALL OF FAME as a PROFESSIONAL CHARTERED DOCTORATE of this notable institute on Monday 23rd January 2023”.

Conferring the award on Sekoni in Ghana, the vice president of the institute, Alhaji. Dr. Mohammed Hassan Koguna announced that “the institute greatly commends your corporate relevance over the years and your indefatigable passion for economic growth having spent several years in projecting an excellent image of Nigeria internationally, the institute also commends your outstanding housing accessibility for Nigerians, your wonderful humanitarian services and indefatigable passion for economic growth of Nigeria as an exemplary and patriotic nation builder.”

As a creative leader, Sekoni has established a platform that empowers young people to look inward to enable them to make their contributions towards economic growth and sustainable development. He has mentored hundreds of Realtors who now have stable streams of income.

Bright Sekoni leads a team of professional realtors at audaciaproperties in Nigeria. He has served in a variety of leadership roles, and also as an Ambassador of the ECOWAS youth, He was one of the most influential youths in Lagos in 2020, He is a also recipient of the 2022 40 under 40 CEO recognition.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

