ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gen. Abdulsalami, Niger deputy governor task Nigerians on peace

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deputy governor promised that the Gov. Umaru Bago-led government would do everything possible to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

Abdulsalami Abubakar
Abdulsalami Abubakar

Recommended articles

The duo made that call in a chart with newsmen shortly after the two Rakat prayers at the Eid Prayer Ground in Minna on Wednesday.

Abdulsalami also called on all Nigerians to do what was best for the country in line with the spirit of Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

“I want to congratulate all the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir and i hope that Nigerians will give peace a chance, so that we will all move forward as a people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is very critical for everybody to live in peace with one another for the country to be blessed,” he said.

Similarly, Garba equally called on residents of the state to use the festive period to show more love, and live in peace and harmony with another necessary for development to thrive.

The deputy governor promised that the Gov. Umaru Bago-led government would do everything possible to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

On his part, a member of the All Progressive Congress in the state, Alhaji Nma Kolo, called on residents of the state to pray for the state and the country to overcome security challenges.

Also, Alhaji Akilu Musa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, enjoined Muslim faithful to embrace each other in love and peace for the development of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ohanaeze moves to unify Igbo culture, cautions against unauthorised statements

Ohanaeze moves to unify Igbo culture, cautions against unauthorised statements

Gov Abiodun urges Nigerians to support Tinubu’s reforms

Gov Abiodun urges Nigerians to support Tinubu’s reforms

Gen. Abdulsalami, Niger deputy governor task Nigerians on peace

Gen. Abdulsalami, Niger deputy governor task Nigerians on peace

IBEDC promises good service during sallah holidays

IBEDC promises good service during sallah holidays

NDLEA decries high rate of drug abuse in Abia

NDLEA decries high rate of drug abuse in Abia

Are Nigerian politicians, judges about to get a 114% salary raise?

Are Nigerian politicians, judges about to get a 114% salary raise?

High expectations from Tinubu as INEC mount defence of election in court

High expectations from Tinubu as INEC mount defence of election in court

FG will address infrastructure deficit, youth restiveness — Shettima

FG will address infrastructure deficit, youth restiveness — Shettima

Peter Obi, Chimamanda, Dangote, others attend US 247th independence celebration

Peter Obi, Chimamanda, Dangote, others attend US 247th independence celebration

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

I went off script to announce subsidy removal on inauguration day - Tinubu