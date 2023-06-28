Gen. Abdulsalami, Niger deputy governor task Nigerians on peace

The duo made that call in a chart with newsmen shortly after the two Rakat prayers at the Eid Prayer Ground in Minna on Wednesday.

Abdulsalami also called on all Nigerians to do what was best for the country in line with the spirit of Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

“I want to congratulate all the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir and i hope that Nigerians will give peace a chance, so that we will all move forward as a people.

“It is very critical for everybody to live in peace with one another for the country to be blessed,” he said.

Similarly, Garba equally called on residents of the state to use the festive period to show more love, and live in peace and harmony with another necessary for development to thrive.

The deputy governor promised that the Gov. Umaru Bago-led government would do everything possible to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

On his part, a member of the All Progressive Congress in the state, Alhaji Nma Kolo, called on residents of the state to pray for the state and the country to overcome security challenges.