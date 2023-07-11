GEAPP announces Osinbajo as Global Advisor for clean energy deployment

Expressing his enthusiasm, Osinbajo stated, "I am excited to announce that I have been appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet @EnergyAlliance."

He further outlined the objectives of his new role, emphasising the importance of unlocking capital flows into the clean energy sector and increasing Africa's participation in the global carbon market through the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative (#ACMI).

Highlighting the efforts of GEAPP in supporting the transition to clean energy in developing nations, Osinbajo expressed his delight at the opportunity to collaborate with the organisation.

Confirming Osinbajo's appointment, GEAPP also released a statement expressing their excitement, stating, "The @EnergyAlliance is thrilled to announce the appointment of former VP of Nigeria, HE @ProfOsinbajo, as a Global Advisor, guiding our mission to accelerate #cleanenergy deployment in emerging economies."

The organisation commended Osinbajo as a proponent of equitable energy transitions in Africa and revealed their intention to collaborate closely to increase capital flows in the clean energy sector and enhance Africa's position in the global carbon market through the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative.

Osinbajo's role as Global Advisor for GEAPP will involve supporting the organisation's mission to expedite the deployment of clean energy in developing countries. He will also play a crucial role in facilitating partnerships between GEAPP and governments to improve the regulatory environment and enhance the effectiveness of clean energy investment.

