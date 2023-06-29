ADVERTISEMENT
Gbajabiamila urges prayers for divine intervention as Tinubu carries out duties

Ima Elijah

Gbajabiamila expressed his belief the that s being assisted by a higher power.

Femi Gbajabiamila expressed his belief that President Bola Tinubu is being supported by a higher power [Twitter:Toks]
Speaking after the Eid al-Adha prayer on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Gbajabiamila called upon Nigerians to offer their prayers for President Tinubu's success.

During his address, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives acknowledged the challenging period Nigeria is currently facing but expressed optimism about overcoming these obstacles.

"It is a difficult time for Nigeria, but we will turn that corner. What the president needs from you today and tomorrow is your prayer," Gbajabiamila urged the citizens.

Highlighting the immense responsibility of leading the nation, Gbajabiamila stressed that it exceeded the capabilities of any ordinary human being. Instead, he underscored the importance of relying on the assistance of the Almighty.

"The weight of Nigeria is not the weight any normal or ordinary human being can carry except with the help of Almighty Allah," he declared.

In light of this, Gbajabiamila expressed his belief that President Tinubu is being supported by a higher power in shouldering the burdensome responsibilities associated with governing the country.

"It is evident, therefore, that Almighty Allah is with our president. He is carrying the weight for him," Gbajabiamila concluded.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived Ogun State for his visit to traditional rulers in the State.

Tinubu’s chopper landed at the Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu-Ode around 10:17am

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

