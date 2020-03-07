The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has extolled the virtues of Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo as he marks his 63rd birthday on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Gbajabiamila described Osinbajo, who became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) through the dint of hard work, as a courageous and patriotic Nigerian whose services to the nation would always be remembered.

Gbajabiamila recalls how Osinbajo served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State for eight years to the satisfaction of all.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed, the Speaker said as someone who knows the Vice President for decades, Osinbajo personifies humility, sagacity, courage, forthrightness, sincerity and patriotism.

"Our Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who is marking his 63rd birthday today, is someone very dependable in all ramifications," Gbajabiamila said on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

"Apart from being a reliable human being, the VP is one of the most honest people I have come across in my life. I make bold to say that the VP has qualities worthy of emulation by other Nigerians.

"On his 63rd birthday, I wish Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo continuous good health and God's protection," he added.

Born on March 8, 1957, Osinbajo became the Vice President in 2015 alongside President Muhammadu Buhari.

The duo was re-elected for a second in 2019.