Gbajabiamila flags off LUTH ultra-modern outpatient building

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has flagged off an ultra-modern outpatient building at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. [Twitter/@HouseNGR]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the building has five blocks joined together comprising testing block, emergency block, consulting block and administrative block.

Gbajabiamila said that LUTH had efficient personnel that could compete with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

He said that the hospital could not accommodate everyone because of limited facilities and this had made the outpatient building project a very important one for the whole of Lagos.

He said that with the building in place, the hospital would accommodate more people.

Gbajabiamila noted that the building would take 14 to 18 months to get to completion stage if the workers could work day and night shifts.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Chris Bode, said that the flag-off ceremony was another assertion of the speaker’s dedication to the welfare of Nigerians.

Bode said that the speaker had always been a great friend of the institution.

“Our Accident and Emergency buildings across the road were commissioned over 45 years ago.

“With only the ground floor used for A & E and Operation Theatre while the remaining three floors serve as outpatient clinics.

“While our services had flourished and grown in the past years, we could not expand our Emergency services to accommodate the burgeoning number of clients.

“Rooms to run OPD Clinics also became fewer with long patients’ waiting time and fewer clinic opportunities,” Bode said.

The medical director said that the management decided to expand the services of LUTH to the new site whereby all outpatient services could be moved to a separate building across the road into an ultra-modern facility to improve both patients and staff experiences.

He said that the speaker graciously agreed to champion the project through an intervention fund from the National Assembly.

He said the management was poised to raise the bar through the generous provision of five buildings.

“Each comprising of four floors to house 256 consultation rooms, 16 waiting areas, 16 nursing stations, eight meeting rooms, eight patients’ lifts and many other facilities including a car park, cafeterias, shops, amongst others,’’ Bode said.

