Public Relations Officer of the Zone 2 Police Command, Lagos, Mrs. Dolapo Badmus, has advised homosexuals to flee Nigeria while they still can, or face the full wrath of the law.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan signed the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Bill into law in 2014.

The Act criminalizes public meetings of gays, homosexual clubs, associations and organizations, with penalties of up to 14 years in jail.

Lagos police spokesperson Badmus says the police will be clamping down on gays who go against the tenets of the law.

She wrote on her Instagram page that: “If you are homosexually inclined, Nigeria is not a place for you. There is a law (Same Sex Prohibition Act) here that criminalizes homosexual clubs, associations and organisations with penalties of up to 15 years in jail.

“So, if you are a homosexual in nature, leave the country or face prosecution. But before you say, ‘does this matter?’ Kindly note that anything against the law of the land is criminal and all crimes will be punished accordingly no matter how small you think it is.

“The law says a person who registers, operates or participates in gay clubs, societies or organisations, directly or indirectly makes a public show of same-sex amorous relationship in Nigeria commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of 10 years. Anyone convicted of entering into a same-sex marriage contract or civil union faces up to 14 years imprisonment. All LGBT candidates in Nigeria should beware.”

International community is unhappy about anti-gay law

Nigeria’s homosexual law also makes it illegal for gays to display any public show of affection.

The act drew international condemnation from countries such as the United States and Britain when it was signed.

Former coloniser Britain said at the time that, “The U.K. opposes any form of discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation."

A statement from the spokesman for the British High Commission, traditionally not identified by name, said in 2014 that the law "infringes upon fundamental rights of expression and association which are guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution and by international agreements to which Nigeria is a party."

In 2013, the British government threatened to cut aid to African countries that violate the rights of gay and lesbian citizens.

Nigeria is one of 38 African countries - about 70 percent of the continent - with laws criminalizing gay relationships, the Associated Press writes, citing Amnesty International.

Africans largely regard homosexuality as a deviation from their cultural, traditional and religious inclinations.