Gates Foundation donates $600k for Borno flood victims, $5m for Lagos Business School

The spokesperson of Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Stanley Nkwocha, in a statement on Thursday, said the donation was announced when he held a meeting with the officials of the foundation. The foundation was led by its President of Global Development Programme, Dr Christopher Elias, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The foundation also pledged an additional $5 million grant for Lagos Business School and partners to develop the agricultural economics of industrial cassava. Shettima reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to placing health, nutrition, and agricultural development at the forefront of the nation’s national agenda.

“We are deeply committed to addressing the pressing developmental challenges facing our nation, particularly the significant malnutrition crisis,” he said.

He also emphasised the Nigerian government’s dedication to integrity and effective leadership in tackling those issues. The vice president pointed out that there was an urgency in securing locations for maize production under the Telemaze programme.

Shettima promised swift action on import permits for certified seeds, saying "We recognise the critical importance of food security and industrial agricultural development.

"The Cassava Accelerator programme, in particular, holds immense potential for our economy.

“We are pursuing a whole-of-government approach to digitisation and data exchange systems, which we believe will revolutionise our public services. ”

The vice president reiterated the government’s focus and commitment to digital transformation.

He said, "With the expertise of Nigeria’s Ministers and the continued support of partners like the Gates Foundation, the nation remains confident in its ability to drive meaningful change and improve the lives of all Nigerians.”

Earlier, Elias said the foundation was deeply worried about the severe flooding in Borno, and it is committed to supporting Nigeria in times of crisis. He pledged the foundation’s support for Nigeria’s health sector reforms, particularly in the fight against polio.

“We’re impressed by the national task force’s efforts to eliminate variant polioviruses by year-end,” Dr Elias noted.

Also, the President of the Global Growth & Opportunity Division at the Bill & Melinda, Rodger Voorhies, detailed plans for scaling up drought-tolerant maize production and advancing the Nigeria Cassava Investment Accelerator programme. He requested import permits for 5,000 metric tonnes of certified maize seeds to build a foundation seed system in the country.

Also, the Director of the Nigeria Country Office at the Gates Foundation, Uche Amaonwu, expressed appreciation for the ongoing partnership. Amaonwu particularly highlighted a 60 million dollar investment in sector-wide programmes and collaborations on reproductive health issues.

Meanwhile, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote also paid a courtesy call to Shettima.