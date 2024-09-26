ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gates Foundation donates $600k for Borno flood victims, $5m for Lagos Business School

News Agency Of Nigeria

The foundation pledged support for Nigeria’s health sector reforms, particularly in the fight against polio.

Gates Foundation donates $600k for Borno flood victims, $5m for Lagos Business School
Gates Foundation donates $600k for Borno flood victims, $5m for Lagos Business School

Recommended articles

The spokesperson of Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Stanley Nkwocha, in a statement on Thursday, said the donation was announced when he held a meeting with the officials of the foundation. The foundation was led by its President of Global Development Programme, Dr Christopher Elias, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The foundation also pledged an additional $5 million grant for Lagos Business School and partners to develop the agricultural economics of industrial cassava. Shettima reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to placing health, nutrition, and agricultural development at the forefront of the nation’s national agenda.

“We are deeply committed to addressing the pressing developmental challenges facing our nation, particularly the significant malnutrition crisis,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also emphasised the Nigerian government’s dedication to integrity and effective leadership in tackling those issues. The vice president pointed out that there was an urgency in securing locations for maize production under the Telemaze programme.

Shettima promised swift action on import permits for certified seeds, saying "We recognise the critical importance of food security and industrial agricultural development.

"The Cassava Accelerator programme, in particular, holds immense potential for our economy.

“We are pursuing a whole-of-government approach to digitisation and data exchange systems, which we believe will revolutionise our public services. ”

The vice president reiterated the government’s focus and commitment to digital transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "With the expertise of Nigeria’s Ministers and the continued support of partners like the Gates Foundation, the nation remains confident in its ability to drive meaningful change and improve the lives of all Nigerians.”

Earlier, Elias said the foundation was deeply worried about the severe flooding in Borno, and it is committed to supporting Nigeria in times of crisis. He pledged the foundation’s support for Nigeria’s health sector reforms, particularly in the fight against polio.

“We’re impressed by the national task force’s efforts to eliminate variant polioviruses by year-end,” Dr Elias noted.

Also, the President of the Global Growth & Opportunity Division at the Bill & Melinda, Rodger Voorhies, detailed plans for scaling up drought-tolerant maize production and advancing the Nigeria Cassava Investment Accelerator programme. He requested import permits for 5,000 metric tonnes of certified maize seeds to build a foundation seed system in the country.

Also, the Director of the Nigeria Country Office at the Gates Foundation, Uche Amaonwu, expressed appreciation for the ongoing partnership. Amaonwu particularly highlighted a 60 million dollar investment in sector-wide programmes and collaborations on reproductive health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote also paid a courtesy call to Shettima.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dangote is also the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission

Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters for exercise to check oil, sea thieves

Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters for exercise to check oil, sea thieves

Bobriskygate: Reps set to investigate bribery allegations against EFCC, NCS

Bobriskygate: Reps set to investigate bribery allegations against EFCC, NCS

Gates Foundation donates $600k for Borno flood victims, $5m for Lagos Business School

Gates Foundation donates $600k for Borno flood victims, $5m for Lagos Business School

BREAKING: Offa bank robbery suspects sentenced to death

BREAKING: Offa bank robbery suspects sentenced to death

Cholera claims mother's life, leaves 9-month-old baby, death toll hits 11 in Ebonyi

Cholera claims mother's life, leaves 9-month-old baby, death toll hits 11 in Ebonyi

16-year-old boy dies on football pitch during argument

16-year-old boy dies on football pitch during argument

Kekere-Ekun’s appointment as CJN shows Tinubu’s respect for seniority - Lado

Kekere-Ekun’s appointment as CJN shows Tinubu’s respect for seniority - Lado

34-yr-old mother-of-five becomes first person to die from BBL procedure in UK

34-yr-old mother-of-five becomes first person to die from BBL procedure in UK

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

NAQS invites Nigerians to engage with the ECVC and benefit from the streamlined export processes. [Facebook]

FG backs new project to boost trade, security

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook]

Areas notorious for insecurity in Kaduna now enjoying peace - Sani

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]

Edo govt declares Friday work-free day to allow workers to travel to voting areas