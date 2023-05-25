The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
'He killed nobody,' Ganduje's administration clears Doguwa of murder charge

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government says the statements of those who implicated Doguwa were full of contradictions.

Alhassan Ado Doguwa [Premium Times]
Alhassan Ado Doguwa [Premium Times]

Abdullahi-Lawan, briefing newsmen in Kano, said that based on the foregoing facts and observations, the ministry could not substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire, and culpable homicide against Doguwa.

"We cannot find sufficient evidence to link Doguwa with the said offences, considering that we are faced with so much inculpatory and exculpatory evidence for and against him," Abdullahi-Lawan said.

He said that the statements of those that implicated Doguwa were full of contradictions and could not find medical evidence to prove the death of the victims.

"The law is clear that the allegations that Doguwa killed people cannot be substantiated.

"We are variably guided by the findings of the investigations of the Police as contained in the case diary sent from the FCID devoid of sentiments, fear or favour," he said.

Abdullahi-Lawan noted that the pistol and 30 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the second and third suspects who were aides to Doguwa, adding that investigation reveals that the ammunition given to them by ballistic states was found intact.

"Some of the witnesses said Doguwa carried a Dane gun while some said it was a pistol.

"No bullet shell was recovered at the scene, only one knife, cutlass and charm," he said.

Abdullahi-Lawan reiterated the ministry’s commitment in ensuring the ultimate dispensation of justice, equity and fairness irrespective of who it favours.

He added that eight to 12 other suspects would be charged to court with mischief by fire under section 336 of the Penal Code as amended.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Doguwa was arraigned before a Senior Magistrate on March 1, for alleged murder and was admitted to ₦‎500 million bail by a Federal High Court, Kano, on March 6.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

