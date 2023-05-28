The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ganduje to hand over power Sunday night, to attend Tinubu's inauguration

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the state Government Transition Committee has communicated the development to the Transition Committee of the governor-elect.

Abdullahi Ganduje [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]
Abdullahi Ganduje [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the outgoing Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Sunday in Kano.

Garba said that the event is billed for 9 p.m. on May 28 at the Government House, Kano.

According to him, the state Government Transition Committee has communicated the development to the Transition Committee of the governor-elect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garba pointed out that the two committees met within the week during which a handing-over document was presented to the governor-elect’s committee and also worked out a harmonised agenda for the handing-over ceremony.

The commissioner explained that Ganduje would shortly after the event depart for Abuja as head of the Kano delegation to the inauguration of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu on May 29.

He added that the governor’s departure was also necessitated to beat the deadline for the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe Internation Airport, Abuja, for the presidential inauguration.

Garba called on people to continue to pray for peace and development of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Again, Customs seizes ₦200m dried donkey meat, livelihoods threatened

Again, Customs seizes ₦200m dried donkey meat, livelihoods threatened

FCTA directs College Of Nursing Science to hold matriculation annually

FCTA directs College Of Nursing Science to hold matriculation annually

NDLEA arrests 24 drug suspects during mop-up exercise in Kogi

NDLEA arrests 24 drug suspects during mop-up exercise in Kogi

Sultan, Kukah crave good governance at inauguration lecture

Sultan, Kukah crave good governance at inauguration lecture

Plateau incoming governor says he will not witch hunt anybody

Plateau incoming governor says he will not witch hunt anybody

Umahi retires 17 permanent secretaries during valedictory ECXO meeting

Umahi retires 17 permanent secretaries during valedictory ECXO meeting

Anambra govt arrests 2 fake doctors, shuts down hospitals

Anambra govt arrests 2 fake doctors, shuts down hospitals

American University of Nigeria graduates 234 students

American University of Nigeria graduates 234 students

Reactions to AMVCA, Tina Turner’s death, others dominate social media trends

Reactions to AMVCA, Tina Turner’s death, others dominate social media trends

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts