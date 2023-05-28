Ganduje to hand over power Sunday night, to attend Tinubu's inauguration

This is contained in a statement issued by the outgoing Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Sunday in Kano.

Garba said that the event is billed for 9 p.m. on May 28 at the Government House, Kano.

According to him, the state Government Transition Committee has communicated the development to the Transition Committee of the governor-elect.

Garba pointed out that the two committees met within the week during which a handing-over document was presented to the governor-elect’s committee and also worked out a harmonised agenda for the handing-over ceremony.

The commissioner explained that Ganduje would shortly after the event depart for Abuja as head of the Kano delegation to the inauguration of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu on May 29.

He added that the governor’s departure was also necessitated to beat the deadline for the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe Internation Airport, Abuja, for the presidential inauguration.