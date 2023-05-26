The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ganduje says Buhari leaving Nigeria much more better than he met it

News Agency Of Nigeria

He commended the president for the efforts rendered to Kano State and inaugurating the largest custodial centre.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje [thenationonlineng]
Ganduje made the statement at the inauguration of 3,000 capacity Ultra-Modern Custodial Centre at Janguza in Kano on Friday.

Ganduje, represented by Alhaji Usman Alhaji, Secretary to the State Government, said the project would move Kano to a functional mega city.

“Indeed, this is what Buhari promised Nigeria and the people of Kano to deliver dividends of democracy.“

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the four inaugurated projects virtually by President Buhari, three are situated in Kano, which include Nigerian Navy Logistics College, Dawakin Tofa, 3000-Capacity Ultra modern Correctional Centre and New International Terminal Building of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The Controller General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) Halliru Nababa, said the project was a world-class centre and first of its kind in the country, which ranked among few of its kind on the African Continent.

“The Correctional Service now stands transformed and reenergised to answer its name anywhere among its equals.

“The impact of this modern facility on the management of offenders and the internal security of our country is indeed tremendous."

Nababa said that President Buhari was the first sitting president to visit a Custodial Centre for the purpose of witnessing the payment of fines for indigent inmates, facilitated by Kano State Government.

“Suffice to say that such massive infrastructure upgrade is a quantum leap from a system that hitherto seemed neglected, to a highly revamped and reformed Service, able to actualise its statutory mandate professionally.

He commended the president for his support and commitment towards delivering sustainable reforms in offenders’ management and public service-delivery.

“As a Service, we assure you of replicating your kind gesture with professional and dutiful service.”

News Agency Of Nigeria






