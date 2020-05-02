Despite concerns about strange deaths and coronavirus surge in Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has relaxed the lockdown order imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari in the state.

Ganduje during a briefing that held at the government house on Saturday, May 2, 2020, also announced free days saying Mondays and Thursdays would be lockdown-free days from 10 am to 4 pm.

According to Sahara Reporters, the governor noted that only supermarkets would be allowed to open, adding that the list of the supermarkets would be announced on local radio stations.

Ganduje also said that Yankaba Market where perishable items are sold and Yan Lemo Market would be allowed to operate on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 am to 4 pm.