Galadima wants INEC boss fired, says he committed worse sins than Emefiele

Bayo Wahab

Galadima says what Yakubu did in the general election was worse than Emefiele’s “sins”.

Alhaji Buba Galadima [News Digest]
Alhaji Buba Galadima [News Digest]

This is coming two days after a former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka charged the President to go after Yakubu the same way he went after Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Political Paradigm, Galadima alleged that the INEC boss subverted the will of Nigerians during the last elections.

According to him, what Yakubu did was worse than Emefiele’s “sins”.

“The INEC chairman must go, what he did is not up to what Godwin Emefiele did. He colluded with some people to subvert the will of Nigerians. He committed the greatest crime anybody will commit”, he said.

Galadima claimed that the February 25 presidential elections were marred with irregularities, adding that the outcome of any presidential election, since 1979, has never been overturned by the courts.

“Which politician has succeeded in court since 1979 in Nigeria in a presidential petition case? Why waste our N10bn or 15bn because we heard some people are spending such billions now on social media at the tribunal; if we have such money we would use it to prepare for the 2027 general election,” he said.

He claimed the NNPP would have performed better in the elections if INEC had not omitted the names and the logo of the party in some states.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

