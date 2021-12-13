FUOYE offers automatic jobs to first class graduates

The vice-chancellor noted that students who make the university proud would be celebrated in grand style to encourage other students emulate their outstanding success.

Fasina added that lecturers who also perform outstandingly would equally be celebrated.

“Personally, I love outstanding students, this is why we are going to employ those outstanding first class graduating students of this great university.

”For as many students who make this university proud, we are going to celebrate them in a unique way.

“Those of them who wish to register for Masters Degree programmes will be given priority and once they perform well, they will also be celebrated,” he promised.

He stated that 35 postgraduates students and a total number of 2,587 students in first degree categories would be graduating during the 5th and 6th combined convocation scheduled for Dec.18.

According to Prof. Fasina, the numbers and categories of graduands for the first degree include, 88 first class, 880 second class upper, 1,309 second class lower, 309 third class lower and one pass.