ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Full List: FG acquires 12 aircrafts for Nigerian Air Force in 1 year

News Agency Of Nigeria

He lauded President Bola Tinubu for his continued support to the Service, adding that, “we are determined to restore peace in the country”.

Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar
Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar

Recommended articles

Abubakar stated this at the Air War Course 10/2024 graduation ceremony of the Air Force War College Nigeria, on Friday in Makurdi.

He said the federal government deployed the newly acquired platforms to the Service between September 2023 and September 2024, adding that the NAF was expecting to take delivery of more platforms in the coming months.

“In line with the Federal Government’s resolve to adequately equip the Nigerian Air Force for the safe conduct of training and agile airpower employment to meet the nation’s security challenges, it is indeed gladdening to note that, between the last Air War Course graduation in September last year and today, we have taken delivery of 12 new platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These include four Diamond 62 surveillance aircraft; two King Air 360 light transport aircraft, 4 x T-129 ATAK helicopters and 2 x Agusta Westland 109 Trekker.

“Moving forward, the NAF is poised to take delivery of 24 x M-346 fighter aircraft6 and 10 additional Agusta Westland 109 Trekker helicopters from Italy.

“Others are 3 x CASA 295 transport aircraft from Spain and 12 x AH-1Z Viper helicopters from the United States,” he said

According to Abubakar, the Service in synergy with other sister agencies can confront diverse security challenges in the country.

“To this end, while we augment our airpower measures and approaches, we will promote seamless interoperability of equipment and joint force employment by the services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Therefore, I expect you all to cooperate with other services and security agencies because this is crucial to meet the high expectations of Nigerians on us, to restore peace and security and ensure a safe and prosperous nation,” he said.

The air chief tasked the graduates to remain relentless in the pursuit of knowledge, true to the core values of integrity, selflessness service and excellence.

He lauded President Bola Tinubu for his continued support to the Service, adding that, “we are determined to restore peace in the country”.

Earlier, the Minister of Defence, Muhammad Abubakar, said the nation was currently facing multifaceted security challenges which threatened peace, unity and prosperity.

Represented by Dr Ibrahim Kana, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Abubakar enjoined the Armed Forces to provide innovative and proactive methods to combat security challenges in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we gather here today, our nation faces multifaceted security challenges which threaten our peace, unity, and prosperity. Therefore, we need innovative and proactive methods to combat the rise of these violent non-state actors, asymmetric warfare, and complex security threats.

“The Nigerian Air Force has been at the forefront in addressing these challenges, and your training at this esteemed institution has equipped you with the necessary skills to contribute to this effort,” he said

The Commandant of the College, AVM Adebayo Kehinde said that 26 participants graduated after a nine-month study programme.

Kehinde said the graduates comprised 17 representatives of the NAF, two each from the Nigeria Navy and Nigerian Army, two from the National Defence College, one from the Ghana Air Force and two from the Cameroon Air Force, respectively.

According to Kehinde, the next round course billed to begin in January 2025, will have representatives from five additional countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highlight of the event featured the presentation of certificates to the graduates by the Minister of Defence, Muhammad Abubakar.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT pupils resort to hawking as teachers strike lingers

FCT pupils resort to hawking as teachers strike lingers

Full List: FG acquires 12 aircrafts for Nigerian Air Force in 1 year

Full List: FG acquires 12 aircrafts for Nigerian Air Force in 1 year

Heavy downpour delays arrival of INEC officials at Ighodalo's polling unit

Heavy downpour delays arrival of INEC officials at Ighodalo's polling unit

Tinubu's sons, Seyi, Yinka visit borno, mobilise 50 medics to support flood victims

Tinubu's sons, Seyi, Yinka visit borno, mobilise 50 medics to support flood victims

Edo Poll: Movement restriction leaves motorists, commuters stranded in Auchi

Edo Poll: Movement restriction leaves motorists, commuters stranded in Auchi

EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers at polling unit as Edo election gets underway

EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers at polling unit as Edo election gets underway

Some people in govt should be in prison for their past criminal acts - Obasanjo

Some people in govt should be in prison for their past criminal acts - Obasanjo

Nigeria condemns terrorist attack on military airport in Mali

Nigeria condemns terrorist attack on military airport in Mali

FRSC beats ICPC, NPA to emerge best FG agency in technology deployment

FRSC beats ICPC, NPA to emerge best FG agency in technology deployment

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community/Illustration [Pulse]

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community

President Bola Tinubu on state visit to China [Presidency]

Chinese envoy pledges to actualise all agreements signed during Tinubu's visit

Prof Bartholomew Nnaji

Enugu community accuses ex-minister of demolishing ancestral homes in land dispute

Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar

Your days are numbered - Air Chief pledges sustained onslaught against bandits