Fulani herdsmen didn't attack my church in Anambra, Bishop debunks report

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bishop Paul Nwachukwu of the Grace of God Mission International, has said that there was no invasion nor attack on any branch of the Church by herdsmen in Anambra.

Bishop Paul Nwachukwu of the Grace of God Mission International. [ggmfruitfulcenter]
Nwachukwu, the Presiding Bishop and General Superintendent of the Church said this in a statement issued in Awka on Wednesday.

He described the piece of information making round on social media as false and malicious.

According to the bishop, our attention has been drawn to a Facebook post by one Chinasa Nworu which alleged that four Fulani terrorists sneaked into one of the branches of the church at Awada in an attempt to blow up the church.

“The post said one of the terrorists was captured and set ablaze while the other three escaped.

“We wish to unequivocally state that our church in Awada was not attacked and nobody or group of persons attempted to detonate a bomb in the church.

“The post is false, misleading and mischievous,” he stated.

Nwachukwu urged the general public to disregard the news as it was a complete falsehood.

He said members of the Church should feel free to worship God as He would not allow them to be put to shame.

“They should feel free to attend all weekly activities for no weapon fashioned against us shall prosper”.

The Bishop pointed out that the Police Command in Anambra through the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga had also debunked the rumour in a statement.

