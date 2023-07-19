ADVERTISEMENT
FUGUS expels 7 students, rusticate 6 others over various offences

News Agency Of Nigeria

The students were punished for different offences/misconducts ranging from burglary and stealing, assault, and examination malpractices.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Information Officer of the University, Malam Umar Usman, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.

The Management of Federal University Gusau, Zamfara, had during its 82nd meeting considered the report and recommendations forwarded to it by students’ disciplinary committee.

“The committee recommended the expulsion of seven students and rustication of six others for various gross misconducts.

“The affected students were proven to have engaged in various offences that contravened the laws and regulations governing the conducts of students in the university.

“The expulsion and rustication were conveyed to the affected students by the Ag. Academic Secretary of the University, Malam Mu’awiyya Bello on behalf of the Registrar, Malam Yakubu Anivbassa”, the statement said.

According to Musa, the students were punished for different offences/misconducts ranging from burglary and stealing, assault, circulation of unverified information via social media and examination malpractices.

